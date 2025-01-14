Cat Burns, Clean Bandit, Kasabian and more to perform at BRITS Week 25

BRITs Week 25, delivered by DHL for War Child, will be returning this year with artists set to be playing in venues across London around The BRITs with Mastercard on March 1.

First on the line-up is last year’s multi-BRIT-nominated and double-platinum-selling artist, Cat Burns, who will be performing at the Moth Club in Hackney. BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated singer Joy Crookes will be playing a day later at Islington’s Assembly Hall and on February 20, Rachel Chinouriri will be playing Omeara ahead of supporting Sabrina Carpenter on her UK Short N’ Sweet tour.

Other artists set to perform are Kasabian at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, who will supported by indie rock quintet Blossoms; Clean Bandit at London’s Palladium; Nova Twins at Omeara; platinum-selling BRIT Award winner Tom Walker at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow; Mercury Prize-nominated punk rock duo Soft Play and triple BRIT award winner, Rag'N'Bone Man.

All proceeds from the shows will be donated to War Child’s work to help support children worldwide whose lives have been affected by war. The total amount raised for War Child by BRITS Week since its inception in 2009 is over £7,430,000.

“BRITs Week is back for the 12th?year running and I am ecstatic to announce this year’s stellar line-up,” said Clare Sanders-Wright, live music lead at War Child. “The shows for BRITs Week are always so special, giving fans a chance to see their favourite musicians in beloved small venues. Children don’t start wars, and this past year has been devastating, with children bearing the unimaginable cost of conflicts they hold no responsibility for. War Child is forever grateful to the artists and their teams who are giving their time to make these shows happen, in support of War Child’s mission to support and provide a brighter future for children affected by war and to share our mission statement that?No Child Should Be A Part Of War – Ever.”

Maggie Crowe OBE, BPI director of events & charities, commented: "We are beyond excited to announce the line-up for this year’s BRITs Week 2025 in support of War Child! This year’s performances promise to be unforgettable, bringing a breadth of brilliant talent to intimate venues to raise vital funds for children affected by conflict, something that has never felt more crucial. The BPI thanks our valued partners, AEG Presents, DHL, and War Child for making this all possible. A special thanks also to the incredible artists for being so generous with their time and to the record labels who continue to support us so passionately."

Simon Jones, SVP of international touring at AEG Presents, added: "BRITs Week is now in its 12th year and still going as strong as ever. It’s a testament to all of the artists, managers, labels and of course our new sponsors, DHL that keep supporting the event to help keep this wonderful annual industry fixture such a mainstay in the calendar. These shows help to raise crucial money for children caught in conflict, with our long-time partners, War Child. 2025’s edition will be no different, seeing incredible acts in smaller venues, and raising a bucket load of money for a really great cause."

“We are excited to be the title partner of BRITs Week 25 for War Child, delivered by DHL,” said Elliott Santon, head of global sponsorships at DHL Express. “This partnership only further strengthens our support of War Child through key fundraising initiatives. Our purpose, ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives’ is brought to life through our partnership with War Child, where we leverage our global network and expertise in humanitarian aid to bring support to children around the world. We are proud to contribute to BRITs Week 25, helping raise funds so War Child can continue to support children affected by conflict.”

BRITs Week 25 for War Child full lineup:

February 17 - Cat Burns - MOTH Club, London

February 18 - Joy Crookes - Islington Assembly Hall, London

February 20 - Rachel Chinouriri - Omeara, London

February 21 - Frank Turner - 93 Feet East

February 24 - Nova Twins - Omeara, London

February 25 - Kasabian, supported by Blossoms - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

February 28 - Clean Bandit and Friends - The London Palladium

March 3 - Tom Walker - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

March 4 - Soft Play - Village Underground, London

March 5 - Rag‘n’Bone Man - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill