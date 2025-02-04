Celeste, Ríoghnach Connolly and Nadine Shah to perform at Sisters: Annie Lennox And Friends

A host of female artists including Celeste, Nadine Shah and Irish folk singer Ríoghnach Connolly have been confirmed to appear as part of Annie Lennox’s Sisters: Annie Lennox And Friends.

Named after Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin’s 1985 track Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, the fundraising concert – which will be taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on March 6 during Women’s History Month – aims to support women and girls facing violence and injustice across the world, and marks Annie Lennox’s first headline show in the UK since 2019.

Photographer and activist, Misan Harriman, will be a special guest speaker and Clara Amfo will host the concert, with more special guests making a surprise appearance on the night.

In partnership with For One Night Only (FONO), 15 pairs of tickets for the now sold-out show are also available to win in a charity prize draw, with winners receiving an invitation to be part of a small group attending Lennox’s sound check before the show.

All donations in the charity prize draw will raise funds for The Circle’s work in supporting marginalised women and girls confronting violence and inequality globally. Over 15 years, The Circle has supported over 1.4 million people directly on women’s rights and empowered more than 700,000 women and girls facing violence and discrimination.

"I’m absolutely delighted to announce the line-up of artists, speakers and special guests taking part in The Circle’s inaugural Sisters event!” said Lennox. “It’s been amazing to have so many of my favourite artists answering the call to support The Circle's mission of empowering women and girls globally. The fact that tickets sold out in minutes has been life-affirming, especially as I recently celebrated my 70th year on the planet. I’m thrilled we can still offer a chance to attend, via the For One Night Only prize draw. The money raised will help support some of the world’s most marginalised women and girls. As women’s rights are being rolled back, the need has never been greater."

Shah commented: “I fully support The Circle’s mission statement to persevere to ensure a future where there is equality and safety for all women and girls. If Annie asks you to do something… you do it. It’s an honour to be a part of what will be a properly special evening.”

“We are bearing witness to women and girls’ rights being attacked all over the world,” said Connolly. “The Circle is on the front line of supporting grassroots organisations to amplify their voices and defend their place in the world. It's a privilege to be a part of supporting them through this event. Let's Go!"

Raakhi Shah, The Circle CEO, added: “We are delighted that the FONO charity draw is offering such a unique and special prize in aid of The Circle. All donations will help fund The Circle's vital work to support marginalised women and girls confronting violence and inequality globally. With over 300 million women and girls living in extreme poverty, and one in three women face violence in their lifetime, things are getting worse for many women around the world. It’s never been a more critical time to get involved.”

Entries for the For One Night Only prize draw close on February 23.