Chaka Khan to curate 2024 Meltdown festival

The Southbank Centre has unveiled Chaka Khan as the 29th curator of its annual contemporary music festival, Meltdown.

Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will take place from Friday, June 14 until Sunday, June 23, 2024, as Khan celebrates 50 years of a pioneering career.

Chaka Khan said: “Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Meltdown 2024, where the magic of music meets the warmth of community. I'm beyond excited to be a part of this legacy, bringing everyone together, young and old, for a summer celebration like no other. This festival isn't just about music, it's a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls. The Southbank Centre's about to light up! We're going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It's a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that's vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable.”

Adem Holness, head of contemporary music, Southbank Centre, said: “Whoever said ‘never meet your heroes’ clearly never met Chaka Khan. I’ve learnt how important community, activism, love and care are to her so these ideas, along with brilliant music, will be the foundation of Meltdown. I can't believe we get to celebrate 50 years of her legendary career together. Imagine 10 nights of her fabulousness, wicked sense of humour and iconic genre-defying music spread across the Southbank Centre. I personally can't wait!”

Mark Ball, artistic director, Southbank Centre, added: “The Southbank Centre was built for the nation’s enjoyment and our aim is to be the most inclusive and expressive space for our audiences. Meltdown, which takes over all of our spaces across the site truly brings that ambition to life and holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a privilege to welcome icon Chaka Khan to curate the 29th edition of the festival; as an artist, activist and change-maker, her musical legacy has impacted generations and we can’t wait to work with her to create another unforgettable Meltdown.”

As well as 10 career Grammy wins, Chaka Khan was last year inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She has music sales in excess of 100 million.

Chaka Khan will be the 29th curator to take the helm of the Southbank Centre’s Meltdown, the longest-running artist-curated festival in the world. The first names for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will be revealed in the spring.

Previous curators are: Christine and the Queens, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers, Robert Smith, MIA, Guy Garvey, David Byrne, James Lavelle, Yoko Ono, Anohni, Ray Davies, Richard Thomson, Ornette Coleman, Massive Attack, Jarvis Cocker, Patti Smith, Morrissey, Lee Scratch-Perry, David Bowie, Robert Wyatt, Scott Walker, Nick Cave, John Peel, Laurie Anderson, Magnus Lindberg, Elvis Costello, Louis Andriessen and George Benjamin.