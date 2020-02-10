The team behind My Chemical Romance’s UK comeback shows have revealed they were “taken by surprise” by the sensational speed with which their three Milton Keynes stadium dates sold out.
The rock group – who first announced their hiatus in 2013 and reunited for an underplay show at LA’s Shrine Auditorium in December 2019 – are set to play Stadium MK on June 18, 20 and 21. The dates will mark their first appearance in the UK since headlining Reading ...
