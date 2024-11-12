Cherrytree Music partners with EQ Music on London live event

The Cherrytree Music Company has announced a live show in collaboration with EQ Music.

Cherrytree is the label, artist management firm and music publishing house behind artists such as Sting, Shaggy and Michael Einziger (Incubus). It has released music by Ellie Goulding, LaRoux, Far East Movement and Robyn.

The Cherrytree London event will take place at the Camden Club on November 22, featuring live performances from a line-up of Cherrytree Music Company and EQ Music artists, including Sophie Grey, Nico Tortorella, Myylo and Nic Billington.

Launched in 2005 by Raj Rudolph and Mandy Rogers, EQ Music is a music blog that spotlights emerging artists.

The relationship between the Cherrytree Music Company and EQ Music goes back to 2011, when EQ covered the first Cherrytree London event that featured performances by Ellie Goulding, LMFAO and Far East Movement.

EQ has been hosting shows in the live space for some time so the idea to join forces and present this special night came about very organically Martin Kierszenbaum

Sophie Grey and Nico Tortorella are part of the Cherrytree roster of artists; Myylo and Nic Billington are part of the EQ Music stable.

Martin Kierszenbaum, CEO of Cherrytree Music Company, said: “It's invigorating to think that the Cherrytree Music Company has been going strong for nearly 20 years. Thank you to EQ Music for being steadfast advocates throughout. EQ has been hosting shows in the live space for some time so the idea to join forces and present this special night came about very organically. It’s going to be an exciting evening.”

Raj Rudolph, founder of EQ Music, said: “Martin and I have always shared a love of pop music and passion for discovering new artists, so it felt natural to collaborate again for this special night. We’re thrilled to bring Myylo and Nic Billington to the stage alongside such exciting Cherrytree artists and I cannot wait to watch them all perform.”