Christine Osazuwa joins ticketing & event marketing startup Shoobs as chief strategy officer

Respected music executive Christine Osazuwa has been appointed as chief strategy officer at live entertainment ticketing and event marketing startup Shoobs.

Osazuwa brings nearly 15 years of international marketing, data and music industry experience to the role with time spent working in the US, the UK and Sweden.

In her new role, Osazuwa will help “develop the company's marketing & brand partnerships strategy, with an aim to support organisers in executing sophisticated experiential activations.”

Shoobs currently serves as the ticketing and marketing partner for festivals including Afro Nation, Rolling Loud Portugal and AMA Fest. To date, Shoobs has supported over 8000 event organisers ranging from up and coming club promoters to the likes of Live Nation with marketing, promotion, and insights.

Founded in 2013, Shoobs' CEO, Louise Broni-Mensah, became the first Black female founder to be financially backed by Y Combinator. The company also gained additional funding from Morgan Stanley and has an advisory board of music, financial and tech executives.

It's an exciting time to join Shoobs to provide live experiences that elevate and celebrate the culture through music, art and education Christine Osazuwa

Speaking about Osazuwa’s appointment, Broni-Mensah said: “As the ticketing partner for early career shows from artists such as Wizkid, Cardi B and Stormzy, we have always been the pulse of urban culture. I'm excited to bring Christine on board to help us share that expertise and provide new offerings and opportunities to our customers, event organisers and the wider community.”

Osazuwa has previously held roles at Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group as global marketing director of data & insights and most recently the strategy director for travel and live music events startup, Pollen.

In 2021, Osazuwa was a participant and grant recipient of the inaugural Power Up programme from PRS Foundation which helped fund Measure Of Music, a music ad data hackathon and conference Osazuwa founded. Earlier this year, Osazuwa also joined as the UK director for women and gender-minority community, Shesaid.so, a role she will continue in addition to her role at Shoobs.

Christine Osazuwa added: "Hip-hop, rap and afrobeats continue to not just dominate the charts but drive culture globally. It's an exciting time to join Shoobs to provide live experiences that elevate and celebrate the culture through music, art and education."

(Photo credit: Ntando Brown)