Circa Waves have unveiled plans to launch their own festival as they prepare to release their innovative two-sided fourth album, Sad Happy.
The band, who headline O2 Academy Brixton on their spring UK tour, are curating Circa Festival in their home city of Liverpool on Saturday, April 4. Headlined by Circa Waves, the event will showcase local talent and other rising stars, including Red Rum Club, Spinn, Harrm, Pizza Girl, Children Of The State and Abbey Meysenburg, along with DJ ...
