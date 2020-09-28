Clean Bandit and Joel Corry to star in Freshers Goes Virtual livestream

Clean Bandit and Joel Corry are set to star in Freshers Goes Virtual, a three-hour livestream organised for students by Paradigm UK and The Collab.

The chart-topping artists will debut new mixes at the Southern Comfort-sponsored event, which will also feature a quiz and phone-in alongside other fun and games, from 8pm this Thursday, October 1.

Hosted by Jonny Bongo, Freshers Goes Virtual was created by The Collab and Paradigm UK in recognition of the effects that Covid-19 would have on Freshers’ Week. Participating universities will be promoting it as part of their official Freshers’ Week programme. Tickets cost £5 plus a small booking fee.

We wanted to provide a genuinely great event that would bring students together if they were limited physically Ryan Penty, Paradigm

Paradigm agent Ryan Penty said: "Being on the live side of the business and having been to university myself I could see the issues with Freshers Week coming from a mile off. Freshers Goes Virtual has been four months in the making and we wanted to provide a genuinely great event that would bring students together if they were limited physically. There are no other events like this on this scale either.

"Paradigm has always been considered the forward thinking agency, and although the pandemic has all but wiped out our traditional live business model for the time being, it has given us the opportunity to be creative and find new ways to make revenue and the best of this situation for our artists. It’s great to have one of our most successful acts and one of our hottest new acts spearheading this event for us."

Students’ unique e-tickets will allow them access to stream the show on one device. Their ticket will take them to a bespoke event landing page for their university, where they can interact with fellow students through the chat room function. For students whose university isn’t signed up, there are a limited number of special tickets to access the stream for £8 per ticket plus booking fee .

The Collab said: “We wanted to create something fun and unique for students across the country to fill the gaping hole in the 2020 Freshers Calendar. Our collaboration with Paradigm UK and Southern Comfort has pulled together an epic line-up of DJ sets, plus the almighty Bongo’s Bingo to deliver what promises to be a must see virtual event featuring amazing performances, lots of fun and unmissable prizes. Over 25 Universities are joining us for the ride and we can’t wait to throw one big party for thousands of students across the UK.”