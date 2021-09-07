Climate Music Blowout event to feature Porridge Radio, Black Country, New Road, Steam Down and more

The first Climate Music Blowout event in London is set for Sunday, October 17.

Culminating in a show featuring a line-up of bespoke performances including special guests, the afternoon will see key music industry figures and artists discuss how the music industry can continue to play a key role in responding to the climate emergency

Climate Music Blowout has been curated in partnership by Music Declares Emergency, Adapt and Bird On The Wire. The Climate Music Blowout conference is presented in association with headline sponsors Sonos.

The Climate Music Blowout show will feature Mercury nominees Black Country, New Road playing an improvised set involving guest performances from friends, with further confirmed sets from Porridge Radio, Skinny Pelembe and Steam Down and more to be announced at a later date.

A limited amount of early bird tickets are now available at the reduced price of £12.50 including a 50p donation to Ecolibrium to offset audience travel at this link.

Prior to the show, from 1pm Climate Music Blowout will host a series of panels considering how record labels, the live music community, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and artists can play a part in continuing to green the music business and use their power to encourage action from fans.

The event will open with an introductory address from Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music and Trustee of Earth Percent. Climate Music Blowout will also feature addresses on the issues that matter within the digital sphere to identify areas of discussion for a future event dedicated to the sector.

In a statement, Music Declares Emergency said: “The UK music industry has made definitive and public commitments in recent times to action on sustainability and has the ambition to do far more. By bringing everyone together after such a period of separation by screens we aim to connect all parts of UK music to encourage everyone present to share the huge talent for innovation that has been the hallmark of our industry since its birth.”