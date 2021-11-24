CM.com launches UK ticketing platform headed by Paul Everett

CM.com has launched a new ticketing solution for the live events sector in the UK and Ireland.

CM.com’s London outpost will mark the ticketing division’s first expansion outside of the Benelux region, where clients include the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, ALDA, Perron, Oh My Festival, Latin Village and Westergas Events.

Leading CM.com’s new UKI music & live division will be Paul Everett, formerly head of music at Eventbrite, Europe.

The mobile-first platform incorporates promotion and engagement via integration with WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram.

It also features real-time analytics for in-depth insights into audience habits & behaviour; multi-channel marketing tools; custom branding; on-site payment equipment and support; and pre-event revenue with early payout options.

For event-goers, CM.com offers cashless mobile payments and one-click payments in-event, as well as personalised purchasing experiences.

Based in the London office, Paul Everett’s role will be to lead on acquisition and growth and implement the company’s music strategy alongside the rapidly expanding music & live team, which comprises former Eventbrite, Live Nation, AMG, Pollen and Apple executives.

Paul Everett said: ‘‘Most ticketing platforms have been treading the same well-worn path for years, despite the fact that independent event creators’ needs are continually evolving. CM.com ticketing has already been hugely successful in Benelux - we are excited to move the needle within UK & Ireland live events with an industry first offering.”

Prior to Eventbrite, Everett served as an artist manager at Supervision Management. He co-founded music management, live events and ticketing consultancy, Wonderland Management Group, and worked within promotions at Beggars Group.

Completing the music & live team is Jonny Patrickson, senior partnerships manager (ex-Eventbrite), Josh Pow, lead account manager (ex-Eventbrite, Live Nation, AMG), Fiona Primavera, partnerships manager (ex-Eventbrite, Pollen) and Sandra Crowley, technical consultant (ex-Eventbrite, Apple).

With exclusive ticketing partnerships in place with The Weekender Festival Group and Newcastle club promoters ape-X, CM.com aims to build up relationships with independent event promoters.

The company was founded in The Netherlands in 1999 by entrepreneurs Gilbert Gooijers and Jeroen van Glabbeek.

Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO, CM.com, said: “We always say: selling tickets is just the start. It represents how we see the music & live sector, and has become a unique proposition on which we can link all CM.com solutions. We are able to create the ultimate event journey for our customers and their visitors. With Paul and his team coming on board, and everything we’ve learned in the Benelux so far, we are looking forward to rolling out this proposition in the UK & Ireland.”