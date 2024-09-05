CMA launches investigation into Ticketmaster and dynamic pricing for Oasis tickets

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the use of dynamic pricing for Oasis tickets.

The competition regulator is scrutinising whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster for the band’s reunion tour may have breached consumer protection law.

It follows complaints by some fans that prices increased from £135 to more than £350 as they queued online to make their purchase. Government ministers have also voiced concerns and said the issue of dynamic pricing would be included in a wider consultation, alongside the separate issue of secondary ticketing.

Ticketmaster’s guidance on dynamic pricing states that it is a decision by artists and promoters. Oasis yesterday distanced themselves from the decision to use dynamic pricing for the tour.

The CMA investigation into Oasis tickets will consider whether Ticketmaster has engaged in unfair commercial practices prohibited under consumer protection law, and whether people were given clear and timely information to explain that the tickets could be subject to dynamic pricing.

It will also look at whether people were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time, at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay.

The CMA said it is at the initial stage of its investigation and will now be engaging with Ticketmaster and gathering evidence from various sources, which may include the band’s management and event organisers.

“We are committed to cooperating with the CMA and look forward to sharing more facts about the ticket sale with them," said a Ticketmaster spokesperson.

It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets Sarah Cardell

Consumer law requires that ticket sales sites must be transparent in their dealings with consumers and give clear and accurate information about the price people have to pay.

The CMA – stressing that it should not be assumed that Ticketmaster has broken consumer protection law – will also consider whether it is appropriate to investigate the conduct of anyone else.

Fans are invited to submit evidence of their experiences in relation to the purchase or attempted purchase of Oasis tickets here, including any screenshots they may have taken as they progressed through the purchasing process. The deadline is 5pm on Thursday, September 19.

The CMA noted that the use of dynamic pricing has raised concerns among fans of live sporting and music events. While the practice is not unlawful, it may breach consumer protection or competition law in certain circumstances.

The CMA will investigate how it may have been used for the Oasis Live ’25 tour and the information buyers were given regarding the price they would pay as they went through the process of buying tickets and, crucially, before they reached the check-out.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we’ve launched this investigation. It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached.”

The CMA, which recommended further measures against secondary ticketing in 2021, has also welcomed the government’s commitment to consult on measures to improve consumer protection in this area. A consultation is taking place in the autumn.

The government looks set to include measures relating to dynamic pricing in its ticketing consultation, and the CMA said it will assist ministers if they seek to develop policy in this area.

