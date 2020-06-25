CMA refers Viagogo-StubHub deal for in-depth investigation

The UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has referred Viagogo's acquisition of StubHub for an in-depth investigation over competition concerns.

The watchdog, which launched a Phase 1 inquiry into the deal back in April, has taken the action following fears the $4.05 billion deal could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" within the UK secondary ticketing market.

The companies have combined market share of more than 80% of the resale market.

Earlier this month, Andrea Gomes da Silva, CMA’s executive director for markets and mergers said: "Viagogo is already the largest secondary ticketing company in the UK by some considerable margin and has purchased an established rival, with no other significant competitors in the market. We are therefore concerned that this transaction could lead to customers losing out through higher prices, less innovation and a lack of real choice."

Viagogo was given five working days to address the CMA’s concerns.

Adam Webb, campaign manager for anti-touting campaign group FanFair Alliance, said the deal raised "acute" competition concerns, particularly in the UK.