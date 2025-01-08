Co-op Live names NEC Group's Ben Sharman as director of booking

Co-op Live has appointed Ben Sharman as its new director of booking.

Sharman’s appointment at the UK’s largest indoor music-focused arena is effective today (January 8).

The announcement coincides with Co-op Live director of strategic programming Katie Musham’s move into Oak View Group International. She will continue to grow Co-op Live’s programme of bespoke events, and support OVG in their expansion across Europe and the rest of world.

In 2025, Co-op Live is set to welcome a host of global talents such as Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Hans Zimmer, and more.

Sharman has more than a decade of experience in the live events and entertainment industry. He joined the commercial partnerships department at the NEC Group in 2014, transitioning into arena programming in 2017. He was promoted to head of programming for Utilita Arena Birmingham and BP Pulse Live in late 2022.

The live exec led the arenas to record-breaking financial success, including programming tours such as Genesis’ The Last Domino? Tour and Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour, as well as delivering the 2022 Concert for Ukraine, which raised £13 million for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Ben Sharman said: “Joining Oak View Group and Co-op Live marks an exciting new chapter in my career after an incredible 11 years at the NEC Group, for which I’m deeply grateful. When the opportunity to work with the UK’s largest arena came, it was impossible to turn down. I’m eager to bring my experience in venue programming and strong industry relationships to cement Co-op Live’s status as a must-play venue in the global live events industry.”

Gary Hutchinson, executive vice president global touring and content, Oak View Group International, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben Sharman to Co-op Live. His impressive career trajectory, unmatched expertise, and industry relationships make him the perfect choice to lead our booking strategy. We’re confident that Ben’s vision will further elevate Co-op Live as a premier destination for world-class events, and continue our established record for hosting the world’s most exceptional artists.”