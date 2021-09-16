Coalition Presents acquires music promoters and management company Sucker

Coalition Presents has fully acquired music promoters and management company Sucker.

Following the deal, Luke Joynes has joined Coalition Presents in a full-time position as an agent. He remains director of Sucker.

Formerly known as Coalition Agency, Coalition Presents is a long-standing UK entertainment company. It represents broadcasters including Greg James, Craig Charles and Sara Cox for live bookings, as well as brands such as Ministry Of Sound.

Sucker’s management clients are viral pop band Deco, who recently supported Nile Rodgers and Culture Club, and Yorkshire indie-rock band Skylights. Their touring portfolio includes the likes of Just Jack, Bears In Trees, Clean Cut Kid, The Covasettes, M60 and Jason Allan.

Sucker recently announced a partnership with BBC Introducing for live shows in the Solent region, starting at Southampton’s Engine Rooms next month.

Luke is a hugely exciting agent Guy Robinson

Joynes first started working with Coalition Presents during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, on their Car Park Party project, which evolved into their sold-out Car Park Panto tour with Horrible Histories.

Guy Robinson, founder and CEO of Coalition Presents, said: “Luke is a hugely exciting agent and manager, and our acquisition of Sucker fits our strategy perfectly as we regrow after an exceptionally challenging 18 months. I’m looking forward to this incredible journey, and am incredibly proud that Luke has placed his trust in the team at Coalition to help grow his ambitions.”

Joynes added: “I’ve admired Coalition as a key hub of quality entertainment for a long time now, so it’s a great feeling to be given the opportunity to take the company into a new era and with a new vision. People are really starting to notice the growth and presence of Sucker now. I can’t wait to show people what we’ve got planned for Sucker and Coalition Presents.”