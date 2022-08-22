Coldplay add 2023 stadium shows as UK tour propels Yellow back into singles chart

Coldplay have confirmed further stadium dates, following the completion of six sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (pictured).

The band today announced the summer 2023 European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The Coldplay dates include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff. British promoters include Live Nation and SJM.

Since the band’s tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe. The stadium show has attracted rave reviews in the UK press.

The tour has also had a UK chart impact for the current album and their catalogue. Music Of The Spheres (Parlophone) leaped from No.156 to No.23 with week-on-week sales up 178%. The 2021 release has UK sales to date of 204,623, according to the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s Yellow is back in the Top 75 chart for the first time since 2011, when the group’s Glastonbury set sent it to No.59. The first of their 19 Top 10 hits, Yellow was streamed 1,331,773 times in the UK last week. The 2000 single re-entered the latest singles rundown at No.72 with chart sales of 5,962, although as a catalogue track it is penalised by ACR when it comes to its streaming calculation. As revealed in Music Week’s charts analysis by Alan Jones, the unadjusted consumption of 11,647 for Yellow powers it 112-49 on the Top 200 Combined Tracks chart.

Yellow peaked at No.4 in the summer of 2000. Its overall UK consumption of 2,098,797 units places it third on Coldplay’s biggest hits chart, behind 2017 No.2 Chainsmokers collaboration Something Just Like This (2,413,394 units) and 2008 No.1 Viva La Vida (2,344,243 units)

Coldplay’s tour includes sustainability initiatives, which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold.

The band have also hinted at further shows being announced for south-east Asia and North America.

Tickets for the new European and UK shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, August 25. The full dates so far announced are below.

MAY 2023

May 17 - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, Portugal

May 24 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, Spain

May 25 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, Spain

May 31 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK





JUNE 2023

June 1 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

June 6 - Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

June 21 - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, Italy

June 25 - Stadio San Siro - Milan, Italy

June 26 - Stadio San Siro - Milan, Italy



JULY 2023

July 1 - Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, Switzerland

July 5 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 6 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 8 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, Sweden

July 9 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, Sweden

July 15 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 16 - Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands

PHOTO: Robert Mallows