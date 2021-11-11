Coldplay and Duran Duran confirmed for BBC Radio 2 in Concert

BBC Radio 2 in Concert returns this December with two concerts from Coldplay and Duran Duran.

The bands will perform in front of a small audience at the BBC’s Radio Theatre at Broadcasting House, London.

The shows will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer and be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast. Duran Duran will air on December 2 (7pm), followed by Coldplay on December 7 (7pm).

Registration for tickets, which will be allocated via ballot, opens in Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show from 8pm on 11 November, and closes at 11:59pm on 15 November. Audiences can register at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inconcert.

Jo Whiley said: “Duran Duran and Coldplay are two simply breathtaking bands and I can’t wait to welcome them to In Concert in December. Duran Duran has been a part of my life since I was a teenager in the 80s and I’m so proud to say that I’ve been a part of Coldplay’s world since their very early days! Do please join us for these two amazing gigs.”

Jeff Smith, head of music for Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted that Radio 2 In Concert is returning this December with two stellar performances from two of the world’s biggest bands – Duran Duran and Coldplay. With them performing their biggest hits and newest music in front of a small audience of fans, it’s going to be such a treat... and sure to be the hottest ticket in town!”