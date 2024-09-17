Coldplay pledge to donate 10% of proceeds from new tour dates to Music Venue Trust

Following the summer 2024 European leg of Coldplay’s record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour, the band have announced that 10% of the proceeds from their six newly-announced shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Hull’s Craven Park Stadium in August 2025 will be donated to Music Venue Trust.

This will help fund MVT's work supporting UK Grassroots Music Venues and upcoming artists.

Donations will also be made to MVT by the concerts’ promoters (SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation), the band’s booking agent (WME), the venues (Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park) and the official ticket agents (Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS).

In a world first for a stadium show, Coldplay have also pledged to power the Wembley concerts’ production with 100% solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, and delivered by a specially-designed electric battery system. One of the satellite stages at each show will also be fully powered by energy generated by the audience via kinetic flooring and power bikes.

In June, the band announced that the tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, exceeding their original target of a 50% reduction. They also revealed that nine million trees have already been planted (with a further million to be planted before the end of the year).

Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, the band have sold over 10 million tickets, making it the biggest tour by a group of all-time.

London and Hull are the only UK/European cities where the band will perform next year, and the general sale for both will begin at 9am BST on September 27.

“Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success,” said CEO of Music Venue Trust Mark Davyd. “It's fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognising the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers. Through our partnership with Save Our Scene – who introduced us to Coldplay last year – this money will go directly into work that ensures communities right across the country will continue to have access to great live music on their doorstep. The band’s support really will stop venues closing, make tours happen and bring the joy of live music to thousands of people. After months of discussing Coldplay’s potential support around these UK shows with them, we’re so happy and grateful that the news is finally out there!”

PHOTO: ANNA LEE