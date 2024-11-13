Coldplay to perform biggest stadium show of their career at cricket stadium in India

Coldplay have announced a fourth show in India as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on January 25, 2025 for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it the biggest stadium show of their career.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, and Live Nation, the global promoter of the tour.

Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment and Venues, BookMyShow, said: “At BookMyShow Live, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to our audience. The only way to better serve the record-breaking demand for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India has been to secure the country's largest venue, making it possible to host Coldplay for their biggest-ever stadium audience globally.

“Bringing another show to life took immense effort from our teams and partners alike and we are thrilled for the chance to make this happen for Coldplay’s fans. Together with our partners, we’re thrilled to bring Coldplay’s monumental show to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Our commitment to the consumers remains our priority as we raise the bar for live events and put India on the global entertainment map.”

Jared Braverman, SVP of global touring, Live Nation Entertainment, said: “Over 20 years into their touring career, Coldplay continues to push boundaries in both scale and reach. Performing in Ahmedabad, their largest single stadium show to date, showcases their unwavering commitment to connecting with fans worldwide.”

Dhanraj Nathwani, president, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), said: “This historic Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad not only positions our city on the global entertainment map but also reflects the vibrancy and modern infrastructure of Gujarat. It’s an honour for us to host Coldplay’s largest stadium show in the world, bringing immense pride to our state and city. We are also excited to partner with BookMyShow Live, a company that has consistently brought the best of global entertainment to India, and Live Nation, making this a truly momentous occasion for Gujarat.”

Since launching in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time.

Along with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

PHOTO: Anna Lee