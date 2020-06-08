Dice’s Russ Tannen has told Music Week the option of livestream tickets could become the norm for concerts once the live business gets back on its feet.
The ticketing firm has hosted almost 2,500 livestream events since launching its Dice TV platform in the spring.
“When the lockdown went into action, everything went to zero. No one was buying tickets and we were very sceptical about livestreams at that time,” said Tannen. “But that same week in March we had ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now