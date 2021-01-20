Country To Country festival cancels 2021 London event

Country To Country (C2C) has announced it has cancelled its 2021 event.

The event, which takes place at the O2 in London, had originally moved from March 2020 to March this year due to the pandemic, but now has pulled the plug.

"Due to the complications of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel, we are sad to say that C2C will not be able to go ahead in March 2021 as planned," they explained in a statement.

"In March of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded and the prospect that we would be without C2C for two years running was unthinkable. We are devastated that we are unable to deliver you the event that we all love."

Organisers said they hoped to return next year with the usually annual country music celebration.



"As we write, we are working really hard to make C2C 2022 the very best yet. Tickets will remain valid for the 2022 event, and we encourage you to hold on to your tickets if possible so we can celebrate together," they added, explaining it will now take place on March 11-13, 2022, with details to be announced soon.

Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs were due to headline the original 2020 event.

The 2019 C2C had clocked up record numbers for the event.