Country To Country unveils 2022 line-up

Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert have been announced as headliners for Country To Country's (C2C) 2022 return.

Europe's biggest country music festival returns to The O2 in London, 3Arena Dublin and The SSE Hydro, Glasgow on March 11-13 next year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be the first time the event has taken place since 2019.

Other artists on the line-up include Kip Moore, Brett Young and Ashley McBryde, alongside main stage debutants Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Flatland Cavalry, Runaway June and Hailey Whitters.

C2C co-founder Chris York said: “C2C Festival 2022 will continue to build on the massive success and impact of Country to Country in the UK and Ireland. We look forward to welcoming back all our passionate country fans in March 2022 once again. We would like to thank our partners at BBC Radio 2 and The Country Music Association and as ever thank you for your support.”

It is tentpole events like C2C that act as catalysts for the genre and help carry country music forward Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association

In a new addition for 2022, international series Introducing Nashville will see artists take to the main stage together for an acoustic set sharing stories behind their tracks, with the line-up to be confirmed shortly. The C2C Spotlight Stage will also be back in London and Glasgow featuring Tenille Townes and Callista Clark.

“C2C is a pillar in country music, not just to UK fans, but to the artist and industry community here in Nashville

as well,” said Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern. “With the loss of the 2020 and 2021 shows, CMA is especially excited to be partnering with C2C again this year. As country music continues to grow through touring and streaming in the UK, it is tentpole events like C2C that act as catalysts for the genre and help carry country music forward.”

Country music champion Bob Harris OBE added: “I am so proud to be part of the C2C family and have watched the festival grow to become one of the most important and iconic events in the global country music calendar. I can’t wait to listen to the best music in the world, enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of the main auditorium, catch the excitement of the pop-up stages and meet the incredible country fans that make C2C so special.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday, September 17.