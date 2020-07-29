Covid-19 music industry update: CAA layoffs, Sound City cancelled, Ronnie Scott's reopening

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has wreaked havoc on the live music sector, leading to widespread festival and tour cancellations and the announcement of the government's £1.57 billion arts emergency fund.

CAA announces layoffs

Leading talent agency CAA has confirmed the departure of around 90 agents and executives from across the business.

The firm said the layoffs were made with "greater visibility into the Covid-19 challenges of fiscal year 2021", while approximately 275 assistants and other workers will be furloughed.

According to Variety, the cuts will include staff from the firm's London, New York, Los Angeles and Nashville offices.

"CAA began working remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic," read a company statement. "Everyone at the company participated in reducing compensation with the hope that we could keep all employees financially whole through the end of our fiscal year, September 30, 2020.

"We are honuoring that commitment, including for those impacted by today’s announcement.

"But, with greater visibility into the Covid-19 challenges of fiscal year 2021, we have made the difficult decision to implement workforce reductions, in addition to our ongoing cost-saving measures.

"Effective this week, approximately 90 agents and executives from departments across the agency will be leaving. In addition, we are furloughing approximately 275 assistants and other staff. The company will continue to fully pay the health plan premiums for those being furloughed.

"This is a painful and unprecedented moment, and words are insufficient. Today, we simply say that we extend our sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude to our departing colleagues."

Fellow international agencies WME and Paradigm are among other live music companies to have laid off and furloughed staff since the concert shutdown began in March.

Sound City cancelled, rescheduled for 2021

Organisers of Sound City have cancelled the 2020 event and announced the event will return from April 30 to May 2, 2021.

Originally scheduled for May, Sound City 2020 was postponed until September as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the meantime, the Sound City team developed and launched Guest House – a livestreaming platform with weekly programming. The inaugural Stay At Home Festival in May saw livestreamed performances from the likes of Friendly Fires, The Wombats, She Drew The Gun and Ian Skelly. New Guest House shows will air throughout the year, including between September 25-27 when this year’s Sound City was due to take place.

Sound City MD Rebecca Ayres said: “Cancelling Sound City this year is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make, however, with all factors taken into account, we feel that by pushing ahead in September we would not be able to guarantee the usual exciting, quality event that our fans and artists deserve. It is for the best that we focus on next year’s Sound City so that we can work to give everyone an unforgettable festival experience with the very best emerging music.

“These difficult times have presented the entire music industry with incredible challenges - but there are so many examples of those challenges being turned into opportunities. We started our Guest House livestreaming platform as a way of helping artists who had a vital revenue source snatched from them, and it has grown into a highly popular part of the Sound City brand.

"We will continue to bring great music and experiences to fans and more opportunities to artists and partners via Guest House and look forward to a spectacular return for the Sound City festival and conference in 2021.”

Ronnie Scott's confirms reopening plans

World famous jazz venue Ronnie Scott’s has announced its first schedule of artists after confirming it will reopen on August 1.

The Soho club will open with a reduced capacity of 50% and with strict social distancing measures in place. It will also provide seated tables outside providing champagne and burgers.

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, the last act to play before the closure, will open the club on August 1. Other confirmed acts include jazz vocalist Liane Carrol, Sam Smith collaborator Reuben James, ex-Puppuni Sister Emma Smith playing tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and trumpet player Mark Kavuma.

Simon Cooke, MD of Ronnie Scott’s said: "It’s great to be back doing what we do, we have been looking on enviously whilst restaurants have reopened, especially as the club is laid out like a restaurant. We have been planning the relaunch for some time so as soon as we got the green light for live performance we moved into action.

"Our unique structure of seating lends itself to distancing, some may say the added space is an improvement! Safety of our customers, staff and artists is of paramount importance so there will be protocols for the customers, the staff and the musicians.

“It’s been reported that social distancing measures could be financially ruinous for many other music venues to open, but it would be financially ruinous for us not to!"

Exit Festival unveils first acts for 2021

Exit Festival has unveiled David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tyga, Eric Prydz, Four Tet, Boris Brejcha, Sepultura and Metronomy among its opening line-up for its 2021 event.

Set for July 8-11 Exit takes place at one of the biggest medieval fortresses in Europe, high on the banks of the river Danube in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The festival is considering options to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a symbolic event this September, which will focus on an online stream.

The Serbian Prime Minister had initially asked Exit not to cancel this year's festival but rather postpone it to mid-August as the number of new daily cases was on a steady sharp decline at that point. However, organisers later decided to cancel following an increase of new daily cases in several municipalities.