Covid-19 music industry update: Club closure survey, grassroots venues fund, and how safe is singing?

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has wreaked havoc on the live music sector, leading to widespread festival and tour cancellations and the announcement of the government's £1.57 billion arts emergency fund.

Clubbing crisis

A new survey shows that 58% of businesses within the night-time economy fear they will not survive longer than two months without further government support.

It would put an estimated 754,000 people’s jobs at risk, according to the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA). It comes as 71% of businesses surveyed are already set to make more than half of their workforce redundant in a matter of weeks.

The NTIA surveyed its members, who operate nightclubs, pubs, bars, live music venues, to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. One third of responders reported that they have been able to re-purpose at a typical cost of around £10-30,000 and with a dramatic negative impact on profitability.

Michael Kill, chief executive of NTIA, said: “These results feel like the final catastrophic blow to the Night-Time economy. These businesses cannot fight for their survival for much longer. The Night-Time Economy employs 1.3 million people in the UK and contributes £66bn to the UK economy per annum. Near enough every single business is on a dangerous cliff edge. These are the darkest of days for the night-time economy.

“Without immediate additional help and clear indication of when we can re-open we are facing financial armageddon. This will result in the loss of one of the main cornerstones of Britain’s diverse arts and cultural tapestry. I implore the government to act on this data. Give us a clear roadmap on when businesses can reopen and reassurance that the financial support will be there to keep businesses financially afloat in the coming months.”

The NTIA is also part of a consortium that has launched a report, supported by the Institute of Occupational Medicine, which examines the science behind Covid-19 and how to mitigate the spread of the virus. It calls on the government to allow for the reopening of clubs across the UK, and provides a roadmap for late night venues, including nightclubs, to do so safely and within government guidelines.

The report suggests that the safe operation of these venues can be assured by implementing a range of mitigating measures, many of which are already in place, including ID scans upon entry, temperature checks, contactless payment and crowd control.

Grassroots venues fund

Grassroots music venues across England are the first recipients of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Click here for the full story.

Deborah Annetts, CEO, Incorporated Society Of Musicians, said: “While we welcome this funding for a limited number of venues, many musicians will not be able to fully return to work until performance venues can safely reopen without social distancing. Unless more grassroots venues are supported to address the challenges raised by recent government coronavirus research, many are likely to remain closed and freelancers will not be able to earn a living through live performance.

“However even with further funding, there will still be virtually no work for the vast majority of musicians. This announcement follows the open letter coordinated by the ISM and Equity, which called for an extension of financial support for freelancers until the Spring of next year. Signed by over 120 organisations from across our sector and published in The Guardian earlier this week, we asked the Chancellor to prevent an exodus of talent as many freelancers have had no work since March.”

Singing study

According to a new study on the spread of Covid-19, singing does not produce substantially more respiratory particles than speaking at a similar volume. However, the results vary depending according to how loud a person is.

Responding to the results of the PERFORM trial, the Incorporated Society of Musicians’ CEO Deborah Annetts said: “While we welcome this research, there remains cause for concern that musicians will not be able to fully return to work until performance venues can safely reopen without social distancing. The government must produce clear, evidence-based guidelines to address the challenges highlighted by this study around the volume of vocalisations, the number of participants and the duration of the activity. This is essential to enable more of our members to transition safely back to work and help rebuild the music industry.”

The study follows the open letter coordinated by the ISM and Equity, which called for an extension of financial support for freelancers until the Spring of next year.

“Unless venues are supported to address the specific problems relating to ventilation raised by this research, both small, grassroots and world-renowned heritage venues will be disproportionately impacted,” said Annetts. “With many venues likely to remain closed as a result, freelancers will not be able to earn a living through live performance.”

Life Stream festival

Exit festival is staging Life Stream as a one-off event at the MTS Dance Arena from September 3-6.

Life Stream brings together global and regional artists to draw attention to a project implemented by EXIT in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The line-up will be led by artists including Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer and Ben Klock; plus digitally, via a special screen, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz and Paul Van Dyk.

Life Stream will be available online around the world, as well as a limited number of visitors at the Petrovaradin Fortress site. During the artists’ performances, video materials and messages will be broadcast pointing out the topics of environmental protection and the famine crisis.