Covid-19 Music Industry Update: Dance aims to #SaveOurScene, Bandcamp's fee free Friday, Sound City...

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The virus' spread has already led to a series of tour cancellations, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne Stormzy, Khalid, New Order, BTS, Green Day, Slipknot and Avril Lavigne all pulling dates around the globe, meanwhile organisers of the 2020 SXSW conference followed guidance from the City Of Austin and cancelled this year's event.

Dance music unites to #SaveOurScene

Resident Advisor has launched #SaveOurScene, a campaign to help to support artists, venues and events through the economic impacts of the global lockdown. Beginning with an open letter signed by 150 music industry stakeholders, the campaign has already been endorsed by the likes of Nike and Rockstar Games, artists including Dixon and Richie Hawtin, and festivals like Melt and Unsound. "Dance music is in trouble. Clubs are closed, record stores are shut, parties are cancelled," the letter reads. "To make it through the months ahead, we'll need to reconnect with those ideals—not just artists and people in the so-called industry, but the ravers, music lovers, amateur DJs and bedroom producers who support them. We need to hold each other up, to communicate clearly and compassionately, explore new ideas and work together more closely than we ever have before. Crucially, we'll need to resist the forces of division brought on by desperate times. No one knows how best to deal with this situation, so disagreement is inevitable. But if we can channel the community spirit originally at the heart of dance music, we have a chance at making it through this crisis."

Bandcamp's fee free Friday

Digital platform Bandcamp is not taking a cut of sales on its site throughout Friday, March 20, to support artists impacted by the shutdown. "To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales today (Friday, March 20th, from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets," they explained. "artists have been hit especially hard as tours and shows are being canceled for the foreseeable future. With such a major revenue stream drying up almost entirely, finding ways to continue supporting artists in the coming months is now an urgent priority for anyone who cares about music and the artists who create it. The good news is that we’re already seeing many fans going above and beyond to support artists across Bandcamp."

Sound City postpones festival to September 2020

Originally set to take place May 1-3, the festival has made the decision to move back to September 25-27 while remaining in its location of Liverpool's Baltic Triangle. Friendly Fires and Pale Waves are the current headliners with more acts set to be announced in the coming months.

Releasing a statement, the festival said: "In light of the crisis, we have developed a brand new online resource “Guest House” that will allow struggling artists and performers to continue to showcase their talent and generate money from the comfort of their own homes. It is an opportunity for artists to showcase their festival sets as well as entertain their fans in innovative ways from the privacy of their own bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, back garden or bedroom! More information and announcements to come, stay tuned on our socials for more updates."

Rina Sawayama re-schedules UK tour

Moving the dates for her Dynasty tour, Rina Sawayama will now tour the UK from September 20-24 and current tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Speaking on the announcement, Sawayama said: "Hey Pixels, sadly I’ve had to postpone the US/Canada/UK tour in April/May. However, here are the new dates for the UK (US/Canada will be announcing soon!). I hope you can still make it."

Janet Devlin to perform StageIt live gig

Janet Devlin is gearing up to perform her 115th streamed live perfomance on the digital platform StageIt which will be a ticketed event. Devlin is set to perform twice on the platform on March 26, and tickets are available to purchase here. The two shows are designed to help her audience catch her in either Europe or American timezones, and Devlin typically sells between 200-300 tickets for each gig since 2014.

Music Industry bodies ask UK chancellor to help biz tackle “an existential battle for survival”

The biz has sent a join letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak warning him that it faces a “an existential battle for survival”. “It is vital that the Government does everything it can to support the music industry with an urgent package of measures so we can do our best to weather this pandemic," they write. “The Government must now act swiftly to do whatever it takes to safeguard the future of our world-leading industry.”

The signatories are: UK Music, the Incorporated Society of Musicians, Help Musicians, the Musicians' Union, the Music Managers Forum, The Ivors Academy and Music Producers Guild.

Parkway Drive announce re-scheduled tour dates

Following government guidelines Parkway Drive are the latest to announce a re-schedule of tour dates, moving their Viva the Underdogs – European Revolution 2020 arena tour from its start on April 1 to November 13-December 5. Tickets already purchased will transfer to the new dates, with special guests Hatebreed and Crystal Lake taking the stage.

Janet Devlin live streams the way

While many artists are only just exploring the potential of live streaming to connect to fans, northern-Irish singer songwriter Janet Devlin has announced her 115th on streaming platform StageIt. Taking place on March 26, there will be two ticketed shows. Devlin's offers an encouraging for other artists looking to embrace live streaming. She regularly sells between 200-300 tickets for her online performances which she has been staging since 2014.

Music Week Awards re-scheduled

The 2020 Music Week Awards are moving to a new date and will now take place Monday, September 21 following guidelines set out by the government concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests, partners and staff well-being is paramount and so we have taken the difficult decision to push back the awards for everyone's safety. The location of the awards at Battersea Evolution will not change and we are looking forward to celebrating the best of the music biz later this year. We want to thank the industry for its understanding at this time, and any tables/tickets booked will transfer to the new date. Check out this year's shortlist here and for more information regarding the awards, click here.

Capital's Summertime Ball cancelled

Global has announced that following the government’s guidelines encouraging against mass gatherings, Capital’s Summertime Ball 2020 has been cancelled. While tickets for the event had not yet been on sale, the event was due to take place on Saturday, June 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “Capital is extremely sorry for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of our flagship live event,” explained a spokesperson for Capital. “However, given the coronavirus outbreak and the constantly evolving situation, we have placed the wellbeing of Capital listeners at the forefront of our decision making, before tickets have gone on sale.” The ball is set to return for 2021.

Roachford’s Spring UK tour postponed

British singer-songwriter Andrew Roachford has announced today that his Spring UK tour – which was set to kick off Thursday, March 26 – will be postponed until later this year. BMG have also announced that the release of his new album Twice In A Lifetime will move dates from April 3 to September 11 2020. Speaking on the news, Roachford said “I was so looking forward to playing these shows, however circumstances beyond anyone’s control has made this impossible, but the most important thing right now is that we look after each other in these difficult times. Ride the storm because this show will go on.” Any tickets purchased should be kept for the announcement of the re-scheduled dates.

Barry Manilow UK May tour

The upcoming tour of Barry Manilow with special guest Curtis Stigers set to take place this May has been re-scheduled to August following the coronavirus outbreak. All tickets purchased will still be valid for the new dates, starting from August 26 in Birmingham and ending September 4 in Glasgow.

Ash push back UK tour

Releasing a statement via Twitter, Ash has announced that their UK tour has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The band tweeted “Our agent and and promoters are now working hard to secure new dates later this year. Please hold on to your tickets, stay safe and be good to each other.”

Grace Carter's UK tour postponed

Grace carter has announced on her social media that the remaining dates of her UK tour will be re-scheduled due to the pandemic. Speaking on Twitter, Carter said “I couldn’t wait to see you all every night and I’m so sorry it won’t be happening as soon as we’d all hoped.” Information on refunds and ticket changes are to follow.

BBC address culture in quarantine

With the closure of many public buildings and events cancelled, the BBC has been looking at how it can help artists during this time. The BBC has announced today a plan to help provide arts and culture across its platforms to bring it straight into our homes. Focusing across its radio stations, TV channels and digital platforms – and in collaboration with Arts Council and other funding organisations – the BBC will harness the culture available to it and produce content to inform the public. This will include, performances from musicians and comedians, new plays created for broadcast, quarantine diaries from creative visionaries, and unearthed performances from its archive. BBC Radio 3 will look to focus on orchestras, and will rebroadcast ensembles that have had to cancel concerts. BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and BBC Two’s Front Row Late will report on the latest developments, and the Arts Digital service will share content from the BBC, and also its partners and the wider sector. To aid in supporting mental health with arts and culture, the campaign Get Creative will aim to provide arts and craft activities to do at home whether this be alone or with family. The BBC hope to open its platforms up to as many people as possible to help the arts community during this challenging time.

The Ivors push back ceremony date

The Ivors has announced it will be pushing back the date of its prestigious award ceremony from its traditional May date to Wednesday, September 2. The awards, which are set to take place with Apple Music, will still take place at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House location and will announce the nominations later this year.

No Eurovision for 2020

The Eurovision song contest has been cancelled. "Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the EBU has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned," organisers explained. Discussing are already underway for the 2021 contest to take place on Rotterdam where the competition was due to be staged in May.

Glastonbury off

The 2020 Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled. Organisers Emily (pictured) and Michael Eavis posted a statement this morning (March 18) explaining that despite announcing the line-up for what would have been the 50 anniversary event last week, the festival will now not go ahead. Read the story in full now.

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced the postponement of the their upcoming No Filter tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The 15 date summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. An official statement read: “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon” - Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie. AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

MMF

The MMF have launched a new questionnaire aimed at artists, musicians, music producers, songwriters, engineers and DJs, as well as their managers, to ask them to quantify their losses to date. The project hopes to build an evidence base on the impact of coronavirus so far. In a joint statement, MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick and chair Paul Craig said: “On Monday evening, the Prime Minister recommended people should avoid mass gatherings and no longer visit venues or pubs and clubs. This evening, we heard details of countermeasures to alleviate the impact of this strategy, in the shape of a £330bn guaranteed loan package for businesses - with a promise from the Chancellor that he will do "whatever it takes" to save jobs and livelihoods, and will go further if required."

The statement continued: "On initial glance this looks a welcome step for more traditional music businesses which will help maintain employment and capacity for the future. However we maintain significant concerns that the benefits will not reach the music makers, their representatives and their teams, who are predominantly small-scale, self-employed or freelance. To help policy-makers better understand the impacts of coronavirus, the MMF has launched a new questionnaire that aims to quantify the profound and potentially long lasting losses that will result from this crisis for those who make the music we all live from. It is vital we can gather this evidence as quickly as possible, and we urge all artists, musicians, music producers, songwriters, engineers, DJs, as well as their managers, to get involved.” You can fill in the questionnaire here.

Recording Academy and MusiCares

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have confirmed they have launched a coronavirus relief fund to assist those in the music industry affected by the virus. Both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. “In recent weeks, COVID-19 has devastated our music community, leaving thousands of music creators and professionals without work and an uncertain future," they explained. "But we have the power to help. The Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help our peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. You can donate here. Artists affected can apply for relief here.

Creative Industries Federation

Caroline Norbury, CEO of the Creative Industries Federation and Creative England, has issued a statement in response the announcements made by the Chancellor about COVID-19. In it, Norbury warns that the measures fall short of supporting self-employed workers. “We welcome positive measures announced today, in response to the issues raised by the creative sector. These include a £330bn loan fund, grants of up to £25,000 for the smallest leisure, hospitality and retail businesses, and the extension of 100% business rate relief to all businesses in these sectors, which includes many creative organisations and cultural spaces. It is now vital that government ensures these business support measures are available as a matter of urgency, and that they are made truly accessible to creative and cultural organisations,” Norbury said.

She added: “However, a third of the UK’s creative workforce is self-employed and they will be hit hard. The measures announced on mortgage payments and alleviating hardship are welcome but fall short of guaranteeing these workers’ income - a government measure that is now desperately needed. A Creative Industries Federation survey today received over 2,000 responses in a matter of hours from creative industries and creators being affected by COVID-19. 54% of the respondents expect income to decrease by over 50% due to the fallout from the pandemic, with many already experiencing immediate losses. Our creative industries are one of the UK’s leading success stories. They are vital, not only for our economy, but for our way of life, bringing communities together and joy to millions around the globe. It is vital that our creative businesses are able to survive."

Patreon

Patreon will be holding a free live stream today (March 18) to raise money for artists affected by cancelled gigs and lost wages during the global pandemic. The three hour stream will be repurposing the programming it had planned for SXSW this year. It will be hosted by Jack Conte and include conversations with creators and experts, plus performances. “It’s free to watch and participate from anywhere in the world, and if you want to join us in giving back to the artists & communities most impacted, we’ll be raising money for the Artist's Funds to support creators facing financial losses because of COVID-19,” they explained in a statement. The stream will start at 4pm Pacific Time and will run until 7pm PT. It can be viewed here.

Dermot Kennedy postpones UK headline tour

Dermot Kennedy has announced the rescheduling of his upcoming UK tour dates in April. The sold out dates at London’s Alexandra Palace, Victoria Warehouse in Manchester and the Glasgow Academy will now run from August 31 through to September 7, with all original tickets staying valid. All shows come with support from Lola Young and Zola Courtney.

Nick Mason’s Tour postponed

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets UK Tour has been postponed until October. The tour was due to start in Guildford on April 23. The dates for these shows have been rescheduled for October. All tickets remain valid. An official press release stated they are "currently working on re-scheduled dates for the shows in London, Southampton and Dublin. Customers are advised to retain their tickets and ticket confirmations at this time. More information will be announced in the near future on these rescheduled shows." The European leg of the tour, which was due to begin on May 18 in Brussels, has also been postponed due to most of the governments in Europe forcing a complete lockdown of public assemblies and making it impossible to continue. Any further decision on this part of the tour will be taken as the situation becomes more settled and clearer.

Artists Rights Alliance

The Artist Rights Alliance has sent an open letter to Congressional majority and minority leaders to detail how musicians are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and requisite social distancing efforts. In the letter, the ARA urges Congress to ensure that any relief package takes into account the situation artists and many other workers across the creative industries and the broader economy find themselves in – unable to work from home and without a paycheck for the foreseeable future. The ARA stated that it supports “bold, sweeping relief that addresses the many different employment situations Americans find themselves in during this unprecedented crisis.”

Red Rooster

Red Rooster 2020 has been postponed and will now take place September 4-6 at Euston Hall. Headliners Richard Hawley and Asleep At The Wheel have confirmed they are available for the new dates. All tickets will of be valid for the change of dates and anyone that is unable to make the new dates is advised to contact: info@redrooster.org.uk

Proper Music Distribution

Proper Music Distribution MD Drew Hill has given an update on how the company is responding to Covid-19. You can read it here: "I would like to update you on the steps Proper Music Group are taking in response to the latest advice on COVID-19. Our Dartford warehouse remains open for business as usual, with all precautions being taken over the health of our staff. While at present stock is moving smoothly, some disruption may be inevitable down the line as the situation continues to develop. From today, the team at our Surrey Quays office (sales, marketing, label management and international business) will work as normal from home, for an initial two week period. Meetings planned with our team in person can proceed by video conferencing – we will be in touch on how to connect in such instances. As a reminder Record Store Day has been postponed until Saturday June 20, a sensible move in view of the safety of the music buying community. That aside, it’s very much business as usual, and while events are upon us that we could never have predicted, the Proper can-do spirit will continue to prevail!"