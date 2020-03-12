Covid-19 Music Industry Update: MUSEXPO 2020 C2C, Coachella moves, SXSW alternatives...

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The virus' spread has already led to a series of tour cancellations, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne Stormzy, Khalid, New Order, BTS, Green Day, Slipknot and Avril Lavigne all pulling dates around the globe, meanwhile organisers of the 2020 SXSW conference followed guidance from the City Of Austin and cancelled this year's event.

The Who postpone UK tour and TCT date

The band will now not play their UK arena tour, which was due to start on March 16 in Manchester or their Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28. Roger Daltrey insists that all the shows will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic”.

MUSEXPO 2020 postponed

MUSEXPO, due to take place March 22-25 in Burbank, California, has been postponed by organisers. "I’d like to thank our generous sponsors, showcase artists, speakers, delegates, my MUSEXPO staff, and the team at Castaway and S.I.R. Studios for what would have been an amazing event, MUSEXPO 2020, but in the interest of all concerned we must do the right thing and postpone this event for a later date," explained president & founder Sat Bisla. In addition, our partners at AllAccess.com have joined us in also postponing Worldwide Radio Summit 2020 for a future date. That date will depend on the course of the (COVID-19) pandemic and how quickly it comes under control and everyone feels good about traveling and interacting with others on a more personal basis. All registrations will be carried over and fully-transferable to the new dates, once confirmed. We will notify everyone as soon as we have a confirmed date. We hope everyone will remain safe during this unprecedented health emergency."

Country To Country Festival

Old Dominion have been replaced by The Shires on the main bill. The CMA Songwriters show line-up is now Niko Moon, Jaren Johnston, plus Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Phil Barton following the exit of Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey.

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals delayed

The Californian festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been put back to October organisers have announced. "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to Covid-19 concerns," they explained in a statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." Coachella, due to take place in April, will now happen on October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020, while Stagecoach will happen October 23-25. Ticket holders can seek refunds if they are unable to attend the new dates.

NME & The 100 Club team up for SXSW showcase



NME and The 100 Club will stage a showcase for a range of artists who were due to perform at SXSW. The pop-up show is set for March 22, with line-up details set to be confirmed. “So many great bands have put time, money and emotional investment into playing stateside at SXSW, and we really feel for each of them with the news of its cancellation," said The 100 Club's Sam Craven.

Pearl Jam pull US tour

Pearl Jam have announced they will not be touring, and have criticised the US response to the Covid-19 outbreak in a post on their website.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed first hand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.

"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy. We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.

"So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements. This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.

"We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.

"It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.

"Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energised as ever."

Madonna abandons two dates

The singer's shows at Grand Rex in Paris on March 10 and 11 – due to be the last of her Madame X tour – have been cancelled after the French government banned gatherings of 1000 or more people.

Italy on lockdown

After restrictions in the north of the country, on March 10 the Italian government restricted travel across the whole of the country and public gatherings were forbidden. This has naturally impacted Italy's live scene, with shows from Kelis, Santana, Avril Lavigne and Rex Orange County all cancelled according to Live Nation.

Miley Cyrus not heading to Australia

The US singer has stated she will not be travelling to Australia ahead of a planned show,

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Coachella speculation

Despite no word from organisers, there is intense speculation that the Coachella Festival will be postponed. The event is due to start of April 10, but reports suggest plans are afoot to bump it back until October.

Richard Marx postpones March and April dates

The American singer will now not set out on his 2020 European tour this spring.

"To ensure the health and safety of my fans coming to the shows, the upcoming European tour has to be rescheduled due to the global health crisis," he said in a statement. "I am filled with so much gratitude for my fans and was so excited for an amazing European tour. These shows have been sold out for months and I was ready to have an amazing night of music with everyone. I will be back soon and we will have an amazing time.”

Virus goes viral

After advice that people wash their hands for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday, a designer has created a generator allowing fans to add their favourite song lyrics to the NHS' handwashing diagram. Create your own song/ hand wash mash-up at washyourlyrics.com. Here is a wash courtesy of current Music Week cover star, Luke Combs.

