Covid-19 Music Industry Update: Radio 1 pull Big Weekend, Download Australia off, UK Music call for biz aid, Record Store Day...

The virus' spread has already led to a series of tour cancellations, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne Stormzy, Khalid, New Order, BTS, Green Day, Slipknot and Avril Lavigne all pulling dates around the globe, meanwhile organisers of the 2020 SXSW conference followed guidance from the City Of Austin and cancelled this year's event.

UK Music calls for government framework to support biz

UK Music's acting CEO Tom Kiehl has asked the UK government to put a framework to support the UK music industry in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a seven point letter to culture secretary Oliver Dowden, he called for VAT ‘holidays’ for music businesses; extending business rates relief; helping the 72% of the music industry who are self-employed; compensation schemes in the event of cancellations and help holding insurance companies to account. “The impact of the virus could deal a hammer blow to the British music industry and threaten the livelihoods of many people. It will hit not just those who are directly employed in our industry, but the wider supply chain such as caterers and other retailers who depend on our sector for work," he wrote. “While we warmly welcome measures outlined by the Chancellor in the Budget it is imperative that the Government takes urgent steps to safeguard a music industry which is the envy of the world. It is also crucial that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and all Government departments are in constant communication with our sector as we approach a critical business period for many of our members.”

Glastonbury: the show goes on... "fingers crossed"

The Glastonbury Festival has announced its first wave of artists for the 2020 line-up – including the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Noel Gallagher, JARV IS..., Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys and Fatboy Slim – as organiser Emily Eavis says she has her "fingers crossed" the event will still go ahead in June. "So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020," she wrote on Instagram. " ??As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!?"

Download Australia called off

After headliners My Chemical Romance cancelled their Australia and New Zealand performances, Download Australia which was due to host them as a headliner has been cancelled. "Given that this [MCR] announcement has come barely eight days prior to Download Australia we will not be able to secure an alternative headliner as there is insufficient time to secure visas and arrange the other relevant logistics that are required prior to the festival," organisers explained. "As we are unable to deliver a complete line-up to meet the standard that Download fans both expect and deserve, we have very reluctantly made the decision to cancel Download Australia 2020. The Download team has been working around the clock to create an unforgettable experience for heavy music fans and we are devastated not be able to deliver this show to Australian Downloaders as planned." Organisers say they are working with My Chemical Romance and Deftones to arrange alternative dates, while they are speaking with others acts due to play to stage alternative shows in Sydney and Melbourne in the coming week.

Scotland bans 500 plus gatherings

Events of more than 500 people in Scotland should be cancelled from Monday (March 16) first minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised. The Scottish Government is imposing the restrictions in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, though not to prevent spread of the virus but to reduce pressure on emergency services. "We know that certain events have an impact on our policing and frontline health services," Sturgeon explained.

Radio 1's Big Weekend cancelled

Falling under the above restrictions, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend – which was to feature the likes of Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles – in Dundee has been called off.

Record Store Day delayed

The 2020 edtion of Record Store Day has been put back to June 20 by organisers. Read the story in full.

Evanescence postpone shows

The band have announced the postponement of several gigs, including Download in Japan and their entire European tour. They posted the following statement.

Visonary Honours ceremony put back to May

The Visionary Honours 2020 awards ceremony, due to take place on Wednesday (March 18) has been postponed until May 31. "The safety and concerns of the ceremony attendees is our main priority, so in light of the current situation, we feel that postponing the awards is necessary," said the organisers of the event which is due to honour Sir Bob Geldof this year.

Dan Croll pushes back tour

Communion Records signed singer songwriter Dan Croll has postponed his current tour until September. "Devastated to have to do this, but due to the many venue restrictions and based on the advice of my team and local promoters, I’m postponing my upcoming tour," he explained. "First and foremost, we value everyone’s safety, and riding out these next few months feels like the safest option."

More office closures

It is understood that the London offices of Universal and Warners will close temporarily while staff will work from home to help delay the spread of Coronavirus.

Jimmy Eat World among postponed Australian shows

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment have postponed a number of Australian concerts due to new Australian government rules restricting gathers of 500 or people to limit Covid-19 spread. The show affected included Jimmy Eat World's Australian tour this month, plus Kip Moore and the Introducing Nashville tour.

Major tours halted

Key promoters have formed a taskforce respond to the Covid-19 pandemic as they have announced the postponement of large scale live events for the rest of March. Read the full story now.

Sounds Australia to stream SXSW alternative

Following the postponement of this month's South By SouthWest conference in Austin, Texas, Sounds Australia is to stake a show that will be streamed to the biz. The closed 3 For The Stream showcase will take place at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios and be available to view online on March 19 and 20. 3 For The Stream will feature 19 acts who had been due to play SXSW including Luke Howard, Carla Geneve and Sophie Hutchings.

Country 2 Country Festival

C2C Festival has announced its 2020 edition has been postponed. The festival was set to return for its eighth year from March 13 – 15 March 2020 at The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin, The SSE Hydro. An official statement read: "Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries alongside possible extended future restrictions, it is with regret that Country to Country Festival 2020 – London, Dublin and Glasgow – is being postponed. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. More information will be announced in the coming days on the rescheduled event. Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time. C2C and its organisers apologise wholeheartedly for the time to work through the issues to get this statement out."

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has cancelled her European/UK tour. A Twitter statement read: "A heartfelt message to my fans: As you all are aware, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. Now the United States Of America has implemented its own travel ban. With these restrictions in place it means that I am no longer able to bring the Head Above Water Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks! I have been looking forward to this tour for so long. For the opportunity to reconnect with my amazing fans, supportive fans. My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry. Sending you all much love."

Greg Dulli

An official press release stated: "Due to the recently announced travel ban we must sadly cancel our March/April European dates. We sincerely apologize and are already working on rescheduling our European tour for later this year. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. We remain hopeful that the North American tour will proceed as planned beginning in Minneapolis on April 24th. We’ll continue to monitor the situation as it develops. Stay safe everyone."

C2C CMA Songwriters Series

Music Week has been told the following: "Due to the US travel restrictions announced overnight, we regret to announce that this evening’s CMA Songwriters Series show at indigo at The O2 has been cancelled. A refund will be automatically processed to the card used to purchase your tickets."

The Who postpone UK tour and TCT date

The band will now not play their UK arena tour, which was due to start on March 16 in Manchester or their Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28. Roger Daltrey insists that all the shows will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic”.

Tallinn Music Week moves to August

The Estonian conferences has announced it will take place this summer instead of later this month. "Following recommendations of the Estonian Health Board, TMW team and its partners have decided to postpone the March event owing to risks related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. TMW 2020 has been rescheduled and will take place August 26-3 2020," they explained in a statement.

Office closures

Music Week understands a number of workplaces will be temporarily closured to limit Covid-19 spread. Secretly Canadian and Global are understood to be limiting staff attendance, while the Beggars Group is planning a 'dress rehearsal' closure for a day next week.

MUSEXPO 2020 postponed

MUSEXPO, due to take place March 22-25 in Burbank, California, has been postponed by organisers. "I’d like to thank our generous sponsors, showcase artists, speakers, delegates, my MUSEXPO staff, and the team at Castaway and S.I.R. Studios for what would have been an amazing event, MUSEXPO 2020, but in the interest of all concerned we must do the right thing and postpone this event for a later date," explained president & founder Sat Bisla. In addition, our partners at AllAccess.com have joined us in also postponing Worldwide Radio Summit 2020 for a future date. That date will depend on the course of the (COVID-19) pandemic and how quickly it comes under control and everyone feels good about traveling and interacting with others on a more personal basis. All registrations will be carried over and fully-transferable to the new dates, once confirmed. We will notify everyone as soon as we have a confirmed date. We hope everyone will remain safe during this unprecedented health emergency."

Country To Country Festival

Old Dominion have been replaced by The Shires on the main bill. The CMA Songwriters show line-up is now Niko Moon, Jaren Johnston, plus Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Phil Barton following the exit of Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey.

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals delayed

The Californian festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been put back to October organisers have announced. "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to Covid-19 concerns," they explained in a statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." Coachella, due to take place in April, will now happen on October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020, while Stagecoach will happen October 23-25. Ticket holders can seek refunds if they are unable to attend the new dates.

NME & The 100 Club team up for SXSW showcase



NME and The 100 Club will stage a showcase for a range of artists who were due to perform at SXSW. The pop-up show is set for March 22, with line-up details set to be confirmed. “So many great bands have put time, money and emotional investment into playing stateside at SXSW, and we really feel for each of them with the news of its cancellation," said The 100 Club's Sam Craven.

Pearl Jam pull US tour

Pearl Jam have announced they will not be touring, and have criticised the US response to the Covid-19 outbreak in a post on their website.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed first hand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.

"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy. We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.

"So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements. This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.

"We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.

"It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.

"Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energised as ever."

Madonna abandons two dates

The singer's shows at Grand Rex in Paris on March 10 and 11 – due to be the last of her Madame X tour – have been cancelled after the French government banned gatherings of 1000 or more people.

Italy on lockdown

After restrictions in the north of the country, on March 10 the Italian government restricted travel across the whole of the country and public gatherings were forbidden. This has naturally impacted Italy's live scene, with shows from Kelis, Santana, Avril Lavigne and Rex Orange County all cancelled according to Live Nation.

Miley Cyrus not heading to Australia

The US singer has stated she will not be travelling to Australia ahead of a planned show,

Coachella speculation

Despite no word from organisers, there is intense speculation that the Coachella Festival will be postponed. The event is due to start of April 10, but reports suggest plans are afoot to bump it back until October.

Richard Marx postpones March and April dates

The American singer will now not set out on his 2020 European tour this spring.

"To ensure the health and safety of my fans coming to the shows, the upcoming European tour has to be rescheduled due to the global health crisis," he said in a statement. "I am filled with so much gratitude for my fans and was so excited for an amazing European tour. These shows have been sold out for months and I was ready to have an amazing night of music with everyone. I will be back soon and we will have an amazing time.”

Virus goes viral

After advice that people wash their hands for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday, a designer has created a generator allowing fans to add their favourite song lyrics to the NHS' handwashing diagram. Create your own song/ hand wash mash-up at washyourlyrics.com. Here is a wash courtesy of Music Week cover star Luke Combs.

