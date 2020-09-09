Covid-19 music industry update: Royal Albert Hall appeal, BMI London Awards, and more

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has wreaked havoc on the live music sector, leading to widespread festival and tour cancellations and the announcement of the government's £1.57 billion arts emergency fund.

Royal Albert Hall appeal

To coincide with the Royal Albert Hall giving evidence to the DCMS Select Committee on the viability of performance venues to open adhering to social distancing rules, the venue is launching a plea for public donations to help ensure its survival.

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Hall to close its doors on, it lost 96% of its income overnight. In the six months since then, it has forgone £18m in income and had to refund over £6.5m of ticket sales.

Despite recent fanfare regarding the Government’s £1.57bn rescue package for the arts sector, the Hall is not eligible for an emergency grant, but has instead been advised to apply for a loan.

Craig Hassall, CEO of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Six months on from enforced closure, and circa £18m down in lost income, we are not eligible for any of the government’s emergency grants. This leaves us in an extremely perilous position, with no way of replacing our lost income, apart from a government loan which may or may not materialise.

“We raised concerns months ago about the potential for independent, unfunded organisations such as the Royal Albert Hall to miss out on government support, and especially having been held up by government as a ‘crown jewel’ that must be saved. With millions of pounds of essential building work called to a halt owing to Covid we had hoped to be eligible for a capital grant but have been informed that, as we are not a portfolio of nationally spread sites, we are not eligible for this scheme.

“We are fortunate to have supportive members and private donors who have given generously, but unfortunately, the ‘Rescue Package’ fanfare has given many potential donors the false sense that we are being sufficiently supported elsewhere. The Royal Albert Hall now faces a bleak future unless it can secure not only a repayable government loan, but also urgent donations to plug our current £20m shortfall.”

BMI London Awards

The BMI London Awards is to stage a virtual event on October 5.

The digital tribute on BMI.com and social media channels will recognise the Song Of The Year, the UK and European songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs last year in the US, and the BMI Million-Air winners.

The ceremony is not going ahead as an event because of the pandemic.

Encore Live

Encore Live has lined up Kane Brown as the latest artist to perform for its drive-in concert series.

Brown will air his new show for one night only on September 26 at drive-in and outdoor cinemas across the United States and Canada as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights events.

“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”

Southbank Centre announces new season of events

The Southbank Centre has announced that from September 17-December 30, it will present Inside Out, an autumn season featuring events across the arts.

There will be 30 orchestral concerts including the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2020 Vision series. There will also be 10 of these concerts broadcasted live on BBC Radio 3.

Musicians such as Tasmin Little, Víkingur Ólafsson, Roderick Williams, Alina Ibragimova and Pekka Kuusisto are also set to perform as well as an appearance from Kae Tempest for a literature event.

The event will be streamed online throughout with more details to come later this month.

Director of Music and Performing Arts at the Southbank Centre, Gillian Moore, said: “We are delighted to welcome back our Resident & Associate Orchestras this Autumn to launch their 20/21 season, alongside some of the greatest authors, writers and thinkers of our time, exploring some of the most urgent issues of the day.

“The Royal Festival Hall needs to reverberate again and we are so grateful to all our partners who will be helping us bring it back to life, allowing us to reconnect with our audiences through streaming and radio broadcasts. We need the arts to make sense of the world: they show us how far we’ve come and how far we’ve got to go. Never have we needed them more.”

Music Industry Trusts’ Award postponed

The annual Music Industry Trusts’ Awards have been postponed until November 1 2021.

Held at Grosvenor House, this year would have marked its 29th year and supports the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins charity, sponsored by Hipgnosis, PPL, SJM Concerts and Spotify.

Chairman of the MITS Award committee, David Munns OBE, said: “It is with great regret that we have decided to postpone our highly-anticipated ceremony. Right now our number one priority is the health and safety of our guests and like many other charitable organisations we have had to make the difficult decision to reschedule the ceremony until a more suitable time. We are incredibly grateful to Grosvenor House for their ongoing support and for hosting us each year. We look forward to announcing the recipient and celebrating at next year’s ceremony.”

Amsterdam Dance Event confirms speakers for virtual conference

Electronic festival, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), is set to go digital-first for its conference from October 21-25.

The first speakers have been confirmed for the ADE Pro conference including James Blake in conversation with mental health expert Jennie Morton, Deborah Mannis-Gardner on music clearance and panels with Bandcamp’s Aly Gillani, VFX specialist Angelo White, VEVO’s Claudia de Wolff, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jaguar and industry entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis.

Virgin Money Unity Arena

Frank Turner, Jack Savoretti and the Lighthouse Family are the latest acts to be announced by Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle. Turner will play the socially distanced outdoor venue on September 7, followed by Savoretti (September 18) and the Lighthouse Family (September 19).

Festival organiser Steve Davis, of SSD Concerts, said: “We are delighted to add further shows to what has been an amazing and uplifting project for the North East’s Music Industry. The new additions add further quality to what is already an amazing line-up of talent.

“It’s amazing to see show after show customers are complying with the guidelines and enjoying this safe outdoor arena. We hope to return to normal as soon as possible but for now, we offer the best alternative in the world to a live gig experience.”

Signature Brew live

East London-based brewery Signature Brew is launching a live music series.

Launching this week, Signature Brew will host a raft of live music, from Jamie Lenman and Rob Lynch, ending the week with an exclusive album launch for DRS & Dynamite MC’s latest record, In the Dark, including an album playback and music from DJ Zinc.

From September 7 to 11, DIY Magazine will be taking up residence at Signature Brew's Walthamstow venue for a week of live music, DJs, a retrospective photography exhibition and more to celebrate the magazine's 100th issue.

Taking place in an outdoor, Covid-secure space, the week will kick off with an invite-only exhibition private view with special guest DJs. From Tuesday to Thursday, DIY will then be putting on three intimate gigs headlined by magazine regulars, including Matt Maltese, Black Honey and Spector. Sports Team will DJ at a closing party on Friday, September 11.

Last Night Of The Proms

Last Night Of The Proms will be staged without an audience at the Royal Albert Hall on September 12. It will air live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC One.

Despite reports that this year’s edition will not feature certain songs because of associations with colonialism and slavery, the BBC has confirmed that orchestral versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory will be performed.

Clubbing crisis

A new survey shows that 58% of businesses within the night-time economy fear they will not survive longer than two months without further government support.

It would put an estimated 754,000 people’s jobs at risk, according to the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA). It comes as 71% of businesses surveyed are already set to make more than half of their workforce redundant in a matter of weeks.

The NTIA surveyed its members, who operate nightclubs, pubs, bars, live music venues, to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. One third of responders reported that they have been able to re-purpose at a typical cost of around £10-30,000 and with a dramatic negative impact on profitability.

Michael Kill, chief executive of NTIA, said: “These results feel like the final catastrophic blow to the Night-Time economy. These businesses cannot fight for their survival for much longer. The Night-Time Economy employs 1.3 million people in the UK and contributes £66bn to the UK economy per annum. Near enough every single business is on a dangerous cliff edge. These are the darkest of days for the night-time economy.

“Without immediate additional help and clear indication of when we can re-open we are facing financial armageddon. This will result in the loss of one of the main cornerstones of Britain’s diverse arts and cultural tapestry. I implore the government to act on this data. Give us a clear roadmap on when businesses can reopen and reassurance that the financial support will be there to keep businesses financially afloat in the coming months.”

The NTIA is also part of a consortium that has launched a report, supported by the Institute of Occupational Medicine, which examines the science behind Covid-19 and how to mitigate the spread of the virus. It calls on the government to allow for the reopening of clubs across the UK, and provides a roadmap for late night venues, including nightclubs, to do so safely and within government guidelines.

The report suggests that the safe operation of these venues can be assured by implementing a range of mitigating measures, many of which are already in place, including ID scans upon entry, temperature checks, contactless payment and crowd control.

Grassroots venues fund

Grassroots music venues across England are the first recipients of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Click here for the full story.

Deborah Annetts, CEO, Incorporated Society Of Musicians, said: “While we welcome this funding for a limited number of venues, many musicians will not be able to fully return to work until performance venues can safely reopen without social distancing. Unless more grassroots venues are supported to address the challenges raised by recent government coronavirus research, many are likely to remain closed and freelancers will not be able to earn a living through live performance.

“However even with further funding, there will still be virtually no work for the vast majority of musicians. This announcement follows the open letter coordinated by the ISM and Equity, which called for an extension of financial support for freelancers until the Spring of next year. Signed by over 120 organisations from across our sector and published in The Guardian earlier this week, we asked the Chancellor to prevent an exodus of talent as many freelancers have had no work since March.”

Singing study

According to a new study on the spread of Covid-19, singing does not produce substantially more respiratory particles than speaking at a similar volume. However, the results vary depending according to how loud a person is.

Responding to the results of the PERFORM trial, the Incorporated Society of Musicians’ CEO Deborah Annetts said: “While we welcome this research, there remains cause for concern that musicians will not be able to fully return to work until performance venues can safely reopen without social distancing. The government must produce clear, evidence-based guidelines to address the challenges highlighted by this study around the volume of vocalisations, the number of participants and the duration of the activity. This is essential to enable more of our members to transition safely back to work and help rebuild the music industry.”

The study follows the open letter coordinated by the ISM and Equity, which called for an extension of financial support for freelancers until the Spring of next year.

“Unless venues are supported to address the specific problems relating to ventilation raised by this research, both small, grassroots and world-renowned heritage venues will be disproportionately impacted,” said Annetts. “With many venues likely to remain closed as a result, freelancers will not be able to earn a living through live performance.”

Life Stream festival

Exit festival is staging Life Stream as a one-off event at the MTS Dance Arena from September 3-6.

Life Stream brings together global and regional artists to draw attention to a project implemented by EXIT in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The line-up will be led by artists including Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer and Ben Klock; plus digitally, via a special screen, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz and Paul Van Dyk.

Life Stream will be available online around the world, as well as a limited number of visitors at the Petrovaradin Fortress site. During the artists’ performances, video materials and messages will be broadcast pointing out the topics of environmental protection and the famine crisis.