Crew Nation Global Relief Fund commits $1m to music workers affected by LA wildfires

The Crew Nation Global Relief Fund is committing $1 million to assist performing musicians, live music crew and live music industry workers affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Established by Live Nation Entertainment in 2020, Crew Nation has been dedicated to delivering aid to those in the music community experiencing unforeseen hardships.

In response to the wildfires' devastation across LA County, Crew Nation has opened applications for grants up to $5,000 for individuals currently employed within the industry facing displacement expenses due to mandatory evacuation orders, damage, or loss.

“LA is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship,” said Michael Rapino, president & CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Separate from Crew Nation, Live Nation is also supporting impacted employees from its Los Angeles headquarters with direct relief through its Taking Care of Our Own programme.

The company is partnering to help produce and promote FireAid, a benefit concert on Thursday, January 30, to help rebuild communities and support fire prevention efforts across Southern California.

It will feature performances by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews and John Mayer.

Crew Nation was created when shows were paused during the pandemic. It has helped get assistance to over 16,000 crew globally with a $10m contribution from Live Nation, supplemented by $8m from artists, fans and industry partners.

In a separate announcement, The Weeknd has committed to donating $1m to LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank to help aid the relief efforts and support firefighters.

The artist has cancelled a planned Pasadena Rose Bowl show and postponed his album release.

Music financing platform Sound Royalties has launched its Wildfire Relief Programme, designed to support music creatives and royalty rights-holders impacted by the California wildfires.

In response to the devastation caused by the fires, Sound Royalties is offering a no-cost, no-fee royalty advance of up to $50,000 to qualified applicants whose primary residence or business is located in FEMA or California state-designated emergency zones.

The programme is specifically available to individuals in Los Angeles County and Ventura County, the current designated zones affected by the wildfires. The advance will be provided at no cost to the recipient and no fees attached.

“Like so many others, we are terribly saddened by the wildfire destruction in these areas of California,” said Alex Heiche, founder & CEO of Sound Royalties. “From our Covid relief programme during the pandemic to responding to these devastating wildfires, we remain deeply committed to making a difference. This programme is designed to provide immediate relief to help the Los Angeles music community recover, move forward, and regain a sense of normalcy.”