CTS Eventim launches Eventim Live Asia

Headquartered in Singapore, the office will be run by CEO Jason Miller, who previously led all touring activity for Live Nation's Asia and Middle East offices. It will focus on the rapidly growing live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Live entertainment giant CTS Eventim is ramping up its global expansion with the launch of Eventim Live Asia.

CTS' promoter network includes 36 promoters in 15 countries. The firm partnered with US promoting veteran Michael Cohl last year.

“Following on from our joint venture with Michael Cohl in the US market, the launch of Eventim Live Asia marks another key milestone in achieving our strategic objective of offering tours and ticketing around the world,” stated Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim. “This is a further sign that, as announced, CTS Eventim will emerge from the coronavirus crisis with renewed strength.”

Miller produced 80% of the last decade’s highest-grossing Asian tours for western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5 and U2. Prior to Live Nation, Miller was previously with CAA, where he worked with high-profile clients such as Beyoncé, Kanye West and Stevie Wonder.

Dr Frithjof Pils, MD of Eventim Live, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jason Miller to the team. He has extensive experience in our industry in Asia at the highest level and has an excellent network of contacts. He will enable Eventim Live Asia to bring amazing concerts by leading international artists to fans in this major world region. We also want to intensify our work with local artists going forward.”