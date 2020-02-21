CTS Eventim partners with legendary US promoter Michael Cohl

Live entertainment company CTS Eventim has announced a partnership with US promoting veteran Michael Cohl, with a focus on global touring.

The 50/50 partnership, which is targeting the acquisition of "top class world tours", will be based in New York and comes just under a year after CTS pooled its live entertainment companies to form London-headquartered, pan-European promoter network Eventim Live.

The new link-up will enable Eventim Live to expand its network to the North American market, as well as other territories.

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said: "Together with Michael and his unique network we will create a new platform out of New York for global artists and talent. We are very excited to support this venture with CTS Eventim's full range of capabilities from Eventim Live to ticketing and to make our contribution to creating a new success story."

Cohl was the longtime promoter of The Rolling Stones up to and including 2005-07's A Bigger Bang tour, and is credited with revolutionising the global touring business, working with the likes of Michael Jackson, U2, Pink Floyd and Frank Sinatra.

He said: "I'm looking forward to working with Klaus and his great team and building a unique 21st century global touring company."

Dr Frithjof Pils, MD of Eventim Live added: "It was only in March 2019 that we bundled our promoter activities in the new unit Eventim Live. After less than a year, our network already comprises 33 international and national promoters who organise more than 40 festivals and around 6000 live events with 12 million visitors in 14 countries every year. This shows our idea is successful.

"I am very pleased that with Michael Cohl we now also have a super-strong and experienced US partner with whom we can access new territories around the globe."