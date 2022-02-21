Cuffe And Taylor agree five-year deal with Historic Yorkshire venue

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor have secured an exclusive deal to programme live music events at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

The North West-based promoters – who are part of Live Nation Entertainment – have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote headline shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

The Piece Hall in Halifax originally opened in 1779 and is now an award-winning contemporary cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination – it has welcomed more than eight million visitors through its gates since it re-opened on August 1, 2017.

Cuffe And Taylor have stated there will be “more than a dozen open air shows staged within the Grade I listed Yorkshire venue’s iconic 66,000sq ft courtyard in June and July” – a number which is set to make 2022 The Piece Hall’s biggest ever summer season of live music.

This year’s headliners for Live At The Piece Hall include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones, Primal Scream, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tom Grennan, Jessie Ware and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra – Ibiza Classics.

Cuffe and Taylor founder Peter Taylor said: “We are beyond delighted to confirm we have entered into an exclusive five-year agreement with The Piece Hall Trust. This historic and iconic Yorkshire venue is simply stunning. We pledge to build on the work already undertaken by the Trust and deliver an exciting programme which has wide appeal for music fans. Live Nation work with some of the biggest music acts in the world and we cannot wait to bring major artists here to Halifax to play this special venue.”

Previously, Cuffe And Taylor have staged a host of major concerts in Yorkshire, including massive headline shows by the likes of Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Kylie, Stereophonics, Biffy Clyro, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Chair of The Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh OBE, DL said: “Our vision for The Piece Hall to be a world class attraction, means we need to host world class artists and Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation have the expertise to deliver this. So much has been achieved since we reopened four years ago and I’m incredibly proud of that, but we remain hugely ambitious for the future. This new partnership with a leader in the entertainment world and a promoter with a great reputation will see our iconic building welcome some iconic acts, cementing The Piece Hall’s reputation as a leading music venue, as well as securing income for the Trust and contributing to the economic regeneration of Calderdale and Yorkshire.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall, added: “We are delighted to be working with Live Nation and such a highly respected promoter as Cuffe and Taylor to deliver an incredible line up for ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ over the coming years. Cuffe and Taylor have an amazing track record in delivering live shows at iconic and historic venues across the UK, and we look forward to working with them to build on our great track record to date. We simply cannot wait to reveal more huge names for this year’s season as The Piece Hall’s reputation for world class live music continues to grow.”

You can see dates for Live At The Piece Hall 2022 below”

June 19 Jessie Ware

June 21 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

June 24/25 Nile Rodgers & CHIC (these are two rescheduled events presented by Futuresound)

June 26 Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra – Ibiza Classics

July 1 Tom Grennan

July 2 Paloma Faith

July 3 Paul Weller

July 8 Primal Scream

July10 Tom Jones





