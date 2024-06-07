Cuffe And Taylor hail strong sales for 'sensational' concert series at Halifax's Piece Hall

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 has broken previous box office records with more than 170,000 tickets already sold for this summer’s shows.

The 34-night concert series at the historic Halifax venue is well on its way to a 200,000 sell-out.

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more fans to outdoor shows in England between June and August, according to promoter Cuffe And Taylor.

This year’s series gets underway tonight (June 7) with Blondie taking to the stage for the first of two shows. Their second show is on Sunday (June 9).

The line-up for the series at the 6,000-capacty open-air courtyard also includes sold-out shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams.

Series co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe And Taylor today confirmed this year’s sales had smashed the previous box office record of 125,000 tickets – set in 2023 – as the venue gears up to stage its biggest run of shows to date.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe And Taylor (part of Live Nation), said: “TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues to go from strength to strength and this summer is going to be simply sensational. To have already sold in excess of 170,000 tickets – smashing the previous box office record by almost 50,000 tickets – cements The Piece Hall’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s best outdoor venues, one that is loved equally by audiences and artists.

“The series has grown from half a dozen shows just a few years ago to 34 this year. With attendance figures set to eclipse virtually every concert series and major festival in the UK – and with a rich and diverse programme of shows – The Piece Hall is truly one of the hottest tickets of the summer.”

Many of the shows at the iconic Yorkshire venue sold out in record time – the latest being Biffy Clyro’s date on August 23 with all tickets gone minutes of them going on sale.

The series will again deliver a multi-million pound boost for the local economy with many thousands of fans coming to the shows from outside Yorkshire.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I can't wait to welcome so many iconic artists to our unique heritage site for the first time and welcome back some performers who loved it so much the first time they simply had to come and play here again!

“It's wonderful to see Calderdale so full of life, energy and excitement during the gigs. People are rightly incredibly proud of The Piece Hall and its growing reputation as a premiere music and events venue, not just nationally but internationally.”

The Grade I listed Piece Hall has welcomed more than 14 million visitors since it re-opened in 2017. Cuffe And Taylor entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust in 2022.

For 2024, TK Maxx joined The Piece Hall and Cuffe And Taylor as presenting partner.