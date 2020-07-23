Dance music industry campaigns for government support

The UK’s dance music sector has come together to ask the government to show its support, to protect the dance music clubs & events sector and recognise its importance.

The plea arrives after the government’s announcement of a £1.57bn support package for the arts and culture sector, which does not yet include nightclubs (of which 1,600 exist in the UK), dance music events and festivals who can receive its funding.

Artists involved include: Adam Beyer, Andy C, Caribou, Charlotte De Witte, Daniel Avery, Eats Everything, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Danny Rampling, Irvine Welsh, Maya Jane Coles, Massive Attack, Mistajam, Norman Jay OBE, Pete Tong, Roni Size, Simone Butler (Primal Scream), Thom Yorke who have given their support to this campaign.

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO, Michael Kill said: “The NTIA warmly welcomes the announcement last week by the Government that £1.57bn will provide a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations.

“But we are keen to gain assurances from DCMS and Government that dance music venues and nightclubs will be eligible to apply for the funding and that it will not be reserved purely for venues like the Royal Albert Hall and the West End. The UK is home to a rich and diverse range of institutions, all of whom should be fairly entitled to this investment.”

According to the IFPI, dance music is the world’s third most popular music genre, with an estimated audience of more than 1.5 billion.

The campaign is also calling on fans of the genre as well as artists to post photos of their last dance festival today (Thursday July 23) with the #LetUsDance in order to show support for the industry.

“The UK is renowned internationally for its Dance Music Clubs and Festival culture, if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have my career, it must get the recognition it deserves and be given an equal opportunity to apply for the Arts & Culture funding, in line with Live Music and Classic arts sector,” said DJ and producer, Maya Jane Coles.

“This also goes beyond just a love of music, for example, with the LGBTQIA+ family, for many people these are the only spaces where they can be entirely themselves and meet people like themselves without a threat of violence and hate.”