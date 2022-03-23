Your site will load in 16 seconds
Dave's Starlight closes in on third week at No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Mar 23rd 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's Starlight continues to soar in the singles chart.

The British rapper's latest hit has clocked up 34,413 sales so far, putting it ahead of Aitch and Ashanti's Baby at No.2 (29,317 sales). Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru is on course for another strong week, posting 23,056 sales at No.3. The rest of the Top 10 remains largely unchanged, with Where Are You Now? by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott (21,771 sales) and Make ...

