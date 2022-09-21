The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha looks set to claim the top spot.

Having clocked up 30,633 sales this week, I'm Good (Blue) is pulling ahead of the competition: last week's No.1, Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (27,891 sales, No.2), and the previous week's No.1, B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) (27,753 sales) by Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal. OneRepublic's I Ain't Worried (21,412 sales) is at ...