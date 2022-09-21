Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha on course for No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Sep 21st 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha looks set to claim the top spot. 

Having clocked up 30,633 sales this week, I'm Good (Blue) is pulling ahead of the competition: last week's No.1, Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (27,891 sales, No.2), and the previous week's No.1, B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) (27,753 sales) by Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal. OneRepublic's I Ain't Worried (21,412 sales) is at ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022