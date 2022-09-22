DCentralize to host UK's first Web3 music festival

DCentralize has announced plans for what is billed as the UK’s first Web3 music festival.

Staged on August 14-16, 2023, the event at Prestwold Hall Estate, Loughborough is now open for registration via the DCentralize website.

Driven by blockchain technology, DCentralize is a hybrid music festival and conference. The live event will be streamed simultaneously in a custom-built metaverse hosted by Passage.

Bridging the music and tech sectors, DCentralize aims to drive the evolution of the music industry using the latest Web3 technologies. The festival and its partners will host a series of regular workshops - before and during the festival - to provide artists and attendees with the knowledge of how to transition into Web3 with confidence.

DCentralize will ultimately transition into a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), which will enable its token holders to participate in the management and decision-making of the festival in a fair and transparent way. Token holders will get voting rights on key decisions such as line-ups, stage design, core management, festival expansion and more.

DCentralize is utilising the forces of Web3 to change how we all live our lives Andy Raisen

As part of a global promotional tour to drive awareness to the project, the DCentralize team will be hosting a series of events for international Web3 summits and conferences.

Founder Ian Kerr has experience in event organisation and logistics.

“DCentralize is already flying the flag for our beliefs,” said Kerr. “We work as a core community of professionals from the worlds of Web3, cryptocurrency, event management, travel, music, art and more. Working in a decentralised model means that the community can overcome the constraints of tradition, being supported by a network of specialist advisors.”

Technical and creative director Joe Crossley is the founder of Astral Projekt, an award-winning creative studio working in Web3 and immersive media. He specialises in augmented reality and projection mapping.

Music coordinator Sarah Main is an Ibiza DJ, producer, NFT artist and event organiser.

Andy Raisen, head of community engagement, said: “DCentralize is utilising the forces of Web3 to change how we all live our lives, helping to build a better world that’s open to all, and where you can have a real influence on the cultural movements that matter most to you.”