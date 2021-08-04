DCMS: Visa-free short-term touring now possible for artists in 19 countries

After the row over EU touring for UK artists, the DCMS has come back with a progress report.

Following a series of parliamentary committee hearings, and high-profile interventions by major artists such as Elton John, ministers are confident about the agreements secured with 19 countries.

With touring artists not covered by the EU trade deal, ministers have been involved in diplomatic negotiations on a bilateral basis. MPs have so far been largely unimpressed by the lack of progress over the last several months to address the visa and permit restrictions imposed by different countries.

“We want the UK’s fantastic performers and other creative professionals to be able to tour abroad easily,” said a government spokesperson. “That is why we tabled ambitious proposals during negotiations with the EU. Our recent trade deal with the three EFTA countries was based on the same offer, and shows it is workable.

"We, as government, have spoken to every EU member state about the issues facing our creative and cultural industries when looking to tour in Europe. From these discussions 19 member states have confirmed UK musicians and performers do not need visas or work permits for short-term tours.”

The countries are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

In June, the government said 17 out of 27 countries were open to touring for UK acts, although admitted that “difficulties” would remain. Limits would still be in place compared to the previous freedoms available with EU membership.

The government has committed to continuing negotiations.

“We are now actively engaging with the remaining EU member states that do not allow visa and permit free touring, and calling on them to align their arrangements with the UK’s generous rules, which allow touring performers and support staff to come to the UK for up to three months without a visa,” added the government statement. “Formal approaches via officials and DCMS Ministers have been made to Spain, Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta and Cyprus. We are also working with the sector to amplify each other’s lobbying efforts.

“We recognise challenges remain around touring, and we are continuing to work closely with the industry. We want to ensure that when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, touring can resume and our world-leading creative and cultural artists can continue to travel widely, learning their craft, growing their audiences and showing the best of British creativity to the world.”

There continue to be major issues around cabotage, the restrictions imposed on UK hauliers supporting tours.

Artist representatives and trade bodies have yet to welcome the government's latest announcement.

"We continue to co-operate in good faith with government and officials on the critical issue of EU touring, however the latest announcement is nothing more than we already knew,” said FAC CEO David Martin. “It remains that the UK's music industry is in a far less advantageous position now than it was pre-January.

“Despite the spin, this statement represents an admission of failure. Failure to fulfil the promises made by government about securing our industry's future during negotiations, failure to ‘fix’ the issue, as per the PM's statement of March this year, and failure to provide certainty around touring in almost a third of EU countries, eight months after the music industry was dealt a no-deal scenario. “

The FAC launched #LetTheMusicMove in June, which saw thousands of artists sign up to highlight the EU touring crisis.

“If there is a serious intention to fix the problems created by the government's failure in negotiations, they must start by being honest with our sector and the public about the current status regarding EU touring,” added Martin. “As a start, government must publish full details on a country-by-country basis, outlining the exact requirements for touring performers and crew across all 27 member states."

Responding to the government’s announcement about visa-free short-term touring in 19 EU member states, UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said it was encouraging but required more work and clarification.

He said: “For months, UK Music has been pressuring government to resolve the EU touring crisis. So, it is welcome that progress is starting to be made on this issue and negotiations are happening at ministerial level. It’s vital that the government maintains its focus and works to remove the practical barriers currently impacting musicians who need to work across the EU - particularly in the eight member states which ARE requiring permits and visas, and on the EU-wide cabotage issues facing industry.

“It’s also important government works with member states to develop clear guidance on the countries where touring is possible so that musicians & crews have a clear understanding of what the different rules are & what will be required from them. For example, what is covered by 'short term'? All in all this is encouraging. But there is still lots of work to be done, and we will continue to pressure the government to resolve the many issues facing our industry when it comes to working and touring in Europe.”