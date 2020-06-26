Deadmau5 signs with UTA

Leading global talent and entertainment agency UTA has signed Deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman, for worldwide representation in all areas.

In addition further developing the electronic music icon’s touring business, the company will help expand his content in spaces such as gaming, animation, film, philanthropy, entrepreneurial ventures and branding, as well as explore opportunities for his label Mau5trap.

UTA music agent Cheryl Paglierani and electronic music co-heads Kevin Gimble and Steve Gordon will represent Deadmau5 in the live music space. He continues to be repped by SEVEN20 and attorney Dina LaPolt. UTA will also represent Testpilot, Deadmau5’s alias.

Earlier this year, Deadmau5 completed his North American cubev3 tour, selling more than 150,000 tickets and 5,000 VIP packages, and generating $1 million in merchandise sales. The tour encompassed 39 shows in 17 cities, including multiple shows in Los Angeles, New York City, and Red Rocks.

The shows featured the unqiye cubev3 stage apparatus, which Deadmau5 created with Chris Schroeder Productions. The cubev3 can change positions from 90° into 45° and rotate 360° while showcasing visuals from the artist.

Most recently, Deadmau5 collaborated with production duo The Neptunes on the single Pomegranate, which was released in May via his Mau5trap imprint and will be featured on his next album.