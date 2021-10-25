DEAG and Kilimanjaro acquire literary events company Fane Productions

DEAG’s international expansion is continuing with another UK acquisition.

The German live music firm is acquiring literary events production company Fane Productions in the UK via its subsidiary Kilimanjaro Holdings.

The UK is DEAG’s second largest market after its home territory.

DEAG acquired a majority stake in UK Live in June 2021 and a majority stake in UK ticketing firm Gigantic in December 2019.

It previously acquired the promoter The Flying Music Group in 2017 and Belladrum Festival in Scotland in 2018.

DEAG also strengthened its market position in the UK and Ireland in 2020 by founding the joint venture Singular Artists in Ireland.

Fane, who have offices in the UK and Australia, specialise in producing and curating spoken word events.

The company was founded in 2017 to provide a high-quality platform where established and emerging talent can promote their work. It has since established itself as the partner of choice for a range of publishers and individual authors and podcasters.

In 2020, following four years of sold-out live events for talent including Margaret Atwood, Malala Yousafzai, Grayson Perry, The Receipts Podcast and Dame Judi Dench, Fane launched an online arm that has revolutionised the way virtual book events are delivered.

Stuart Galbraith, CEO at Kilimanjaro Live, said: “Having known Alex for several years we are pleased to welcome Fane Productions into the Kili Group. We look forward to working with Alex for many years to come and expanding and growing the Fane family both in the UK and internationally.”

Alex Fane, MD at Fane Productions, said: “I’m delighted to be partnering with DEAG and Kilimanjaro Live as we look to our next steps as a company. After a year of exponential growth and our busiest autumn ever, it’s the perfect time to join forces with an industry leader who understands our business and can offer us the expertise and investment we need to expand our offer within the UK and beyond.”

Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group, said: “We were all excited at Curtis Brown to launch Fane Productions into the world of literary and live events back in 2017 and many of our clients have worked happily with their team over the years. We are proud to have seen Fane grow over the years and are delighted that they have found a new home in Kilimanjaro and we wish them many more years of spreading the joy of reading throughout the country.”