Dice acquires electronic music livestreaming platform Boiler Room

Dice has acquired the underground and electronic music livestreaming platform Boiler Room.

“Combining Dice’s curated discovery technology and ticketing capabilities with Boiler Room’s extensive and unique music programming, the two platforms will combine to offer the best live and live stream fan experiences,” said a statement.

The music discovery and ticketing platform will work with Boiler Room to offer and drive additional revenue to artists, rights-holders, collectives, festivals and clubs.

Phil Hutcheon, founder and CEO of Dice, said: "I’ve been a fan of Boiler Room for years and they’re world leading in bringing incredible experiences to fans. Blaise [Boiler Room CEO] and I have been discussing for over a year how to support artists better and the more we spoke, the more excited we were to work together. The combination of Boiler Room with the distribution and technology of Dice creates substantial opportunities in a sustainable, transparent and fair model.”

Blaise Bellville, Boiler Room, founder, said: “Dice has built an incredible platform by being laser-focused on creating the best possible experience for fans and event partners - their app now has millions of music fans accessing live music around the world. My experience when talking to Phil was inspiring and he immediately recognised how important Boiler Room is, and how much potential we have.

“I believe deeply that the best way for Boiler Room to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future - we play to our strengths and they to theirs. Dice’s belief in ‘powering’ us but allowing Boiler Room to remain our own independent entity, all of this will enable us to move into a new era and be the best version of ourselves.”

Since 2010, Boiler Room has built a unique archive spanning over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities.

The partnership will allow Boiler Room to continue driving its core initiatives and continue to pay all artists for broadcasting.

A new Boiler Room board has been formed with Terry Weerasinghe, Blaise Bellville, Ibtisam Omer and Phil Hutcheon, and over time this will expand with new member appointments. This merger will see the expansion of both teams across a number of locations.