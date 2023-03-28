Dice appoints Katie Soo as chief business officer

Dice has appointed Katie Soo as chief business officer.

Soo will be responsible for driving forward the ticketing company and discovery platform’s strategic growth propositions and marketing, helping build the brand globally and “supporting the company’s ambitions to disrupt and lead a fairer live entertainment industry”, according to a statement.

With over 16 years’ experience - spanning media, entertainment and tech - Soo has held several leadership roles, including chief marketing officer at education and STEAM learning subscription platform KiwiCo, overseeing consumer marketing in over 40 countries. Prior to that, Soo was senior vice president of growth marketing at HBO Max. Other executive roles included Warner Bros. Digital Networks, DC Universe, hulu, and Dollar Shave Club.

Katie Soo has joined Dice as it continues to scale globally, including increasing its presence in the US market. According to the announcement, 2022 was the biggest year to date for the company with over 55,000 artists and 10,000 venues and promoters using Dice to sell tickets to their shows.

Dice is a finalist at the Music Week Awards 2023 in the Ticketing Company category.

I’m thrilled to be joining the team to help scale Dice’s vision globally Katie Soo

Soo will play a critical role in building that upward trajectory, as the company looks to increase its global fanbase, acquire new partnerships and deliver fan-first experiences. Her role will oversee consumer marketing, B2B marketing, fan experience, brand and creative, new growth initiatives, social and communications teams globally at Dice.

Soo is the youngest trustee of Asia Society's global board and recently was elected as the first woman chair of the Asia Society Southern California Board.

Phil Hutcheon, CEO and founder of Dice, said: “Katie understands how to build global brands. Dice has grown quickly in the past two years and this role consolidates the business initiatives and marketing efforts. It’s huge, and I’m very excited to work closely with Katie to achieve the big ambitions we have ahead of us.”

Katie Soo said: “My passion has always been building disruptive brands that are transforming traditional industries, bringing them into a new, consumer-first era. Dice is all about that - getting people out more, breaking down barriers, and making live experiences accessible and inclusive for fans. Phil has created a brilliant culture, with a clear mission and purpose - I’m thrilled to be joining the team to help scale Dice’s vision globally, and share the next chapter of our story.”