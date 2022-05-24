Dice expands into Germany with plans to recruit 60 staff

Ticketing and discovery platform Dice has launched in Germany.

Dice has over 350 shows now available in-app in Germany, including concerts with Bicep, Little Simz, Years & Years and Marc Rebillet.

To support its growth in Germany, Dice will partner with major artists, leading promoters and venues across the country, including Goodlive Artists, Z-Art Agency and Uebel & Gefährlich.

The partnership with Goodlive Artists will see Dice become the primary ticketing partner for hundreds of Goodlive Artists’ events across major cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich.

Dice and Goodlive Artists have already hosted sold-out shows with PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Marc Rebillet, with thousands of fans using Dice for the first time.

Dice will also work with leading Berlin-based music promoter Z-Art Agency, the promoter for acts including Sam Fender and Ben Howard. Together, they are selling tickets to events such as the Sacred Ground Festival.

Venue partner Uebel & Gefahrlich plays host to hundreds of events every year across two performance rooms of 900-capacity and 200-capacity. Upcoming concerts available on the Dice app include Animal Collective, Ibeyi and Ben Klock.

Phil Hutcheon, founder & CEO of Dice, said: "I’m so excited about Germany, it’s the home of some of the best artists in the world but most definitely the best fans. Dice is for fans and we invest heavily in making it easy for fans to buy tickets, discover more amazing events and invite their friends. Our mission is to get people out more and I’m proud that Dice is partnering with the brilliant Goodlive Artists and Z-Art from launch.”

Life is about creating memories and nothing beats the energy you get from a live show Phil Hutcheon

Max Wentzler, managing partner, and Hauke Steinhof, managing director at Z-Art Agency, said: “The love for music, technology and innovation is what excites us most about Dice. It’s all about bringing artists and fans together as well as bringing new fans to artists. The Dice team has the same spirit that Z-Art Agency has. The Waiting List [feature] is the best answer against the secondary ticket market we’ve ever seen.”

Germany is Dice’s sixth global market, following launches in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and US.

Dice also recently expanded its senior leadership team across Europe, with Antony Jackson (head of expansion, Europe), Falko Mortiboys (VP fan experience), Ali McCloud (VP partner relations) and Leon Sherman (head of artist partnerships, UK & Europe).

With Germany being a key market for growth, Dice has opened its new office in Berlin with four senior execs focusing on venues and promoter partnerships. Dice will be recruiting more team members over the coming months, with 60 in place by the end of the year.

Phil Hutcheon added: "People have asked for years, what would it be like if everyone lived their lives digitally? Well, with the pandemic, we just experienced it and it’s not good. Life is about creating memories and nothing beats the energy you get from a live show. We make it easy to get people away from screens and into shows.”