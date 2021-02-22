Dice forms exclusive partnership with promoter Brooklyn Made

Promoter Brooklyn Made has entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership with Dice.

Dice will digitally ticket all concerts promoted by Brooklyn Made at several of their venues. The concert promotion company was founded by former Live Nation New York president Anthony Makes.

The deal will include Brooklyn Made’s exclusive partnership promoting concerts at the United Palace theatre in New York City, as well as other venues

Dice’s platform locks tickets to smartphones to effectively eliminate scalpers and ensure fans get a fair price. The fan-friendly model includes upfront pricing, easy refunds on sold out shows, and a waitlist to access popular concerts.

The app’s proprietary ‘Discover’ tool merges algorithms and music streaming data to recommend personalised events for each fan. Utilising the platform, Brooklyn Made’s live and livestream events will now be propelled to a wider audience of engaged music fans.

“Dice is the perfect ticketing partner for Brooklyn Made,” said Anthony Makes. “When I started this company, I began working non-stop on building a better experience for both the fans and the artists we work with. Dice shares our vision that the old systems are antiquated and not fan friendly. We’ve seen first-hand how great their systems are with their work on Primavera Sound and their venues overseas. We know our fans are going to love this. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years to come.”

“Brooklyn Made is quickly becoming one of the premiere independent promoters in the country,” said Russ Tannen, chief revenue officer of Dice. “Our new partnership with them will offer the industry and fans an alternative to the current status quo. We share the same values – we’re focused on the fan. We know this partnership will begin to revolutionise the system by making ticketing fairer and offering both artists and fans a better experience.”