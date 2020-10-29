Dice launches in India

Ticket and discovery platform Dice has revealed that it has launched across India today.

The only service in India that offers personalised global event recommendations powered by Dice Discovery, Dice’s launch saw a range of exclusive livestreams from local and international artists on offer in India.

Founder & CEO of Dice, Phil Hutcheon, said: “With venues in lockdown since the pandemic struck, high quality live streamed shows have quickly become an important new source of revenue and engagement for artists. Dice takes event livestreaming to the next level by putting Indian artists on a global stage. Fans in turn enjoy a best-in-class experience powered by personalised recommendations. We understand what it takes to make a great show fans love and only the best events make it on Dice”.

Dice India lead, Arnav Banerjee, added: “Dice's long term aim in India is to build a more sustainable live industry to help venues, promoters and artists thrive. Our commitment to the highest production values, as well as our unique ability to recreate the sense of anticipation and exclusivity that fans love about traditional gigs, means we attract the very best in local and international talent”.

An array of events are also set to be announced, while it’s current offering included Pabllo Vittar 111 Halloween Club Night (October 31), Kylie: Infinite Disco (November 7), The Raghav Meattle Show (November 8), Nuka presents: Shed My Skin (December 3) and RetroFuture 2.0 (December 12).

Award-winning Mumbai artist Nuka (aka Anushka Manchanda) commented on the new opportunities Dice’s India launch will generate for artists in the country, stating: "There is talk of how live-streams are a temporary replacement to live shows, yet it's clear that the virtual world of performance is not an alternative, but an addition of infinite possibilities for the artist and fan connection."