Dice launches in Liverpool with Content venue partnership

Dice is launching in Liverpool as the exclusive ticketing partner to Content, a venue in the Cains Brewery Village. ­­­

As Dice’s first exclusive ticketing partnership with a venue in the city, the multi-year deal marks the arrival of the live event discovery platform and ticketing company in one of the UK’s major cultural and music hubs.

Content is a purpose-built events space constructed from sustainable repurposed materials including shipping containers. The venue has partitioning and bar configurations to allow a rolling capacity of 700, 1,000, 1,300 or 1,600 fans.

Tickets go on-sale at 10am on Friday for Content’s first live show on Dice, New Zealand-based psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, who will be performing on June 20.

Dice has rapidly expanded across the country, with over 10,000 events in cities such as London, Brighton, Bristol and Manchester. The company signed a wave of new venues last year, including New Century in Manchester and Outernet in London.

Sophie Doherty, director of music partnerships at Dice, said: “Liverpool has a legendary music and cultural scene, and Content is one of the most impressive new venues to open in the city in recent years. We’re excited to grow Dice’s presence in Liverpool and help fans to get out more, experience the great shows that Content has in store, and bring a fairer ticketing experience to everyone, whether that’s fans, venues or artists on Dice.”

Mike Deane, head of music at Content, said: "We are thrilled to be launching this amazing venue's live music programme and announcing this exciting partnership with Dice. I've been able to work together with Dice on some seriously innovative campaigns across their UK and international teams in recent years and the opportunity for the venue to partner with them on such a level as they launch in Liverpool was a no-brainer.

“Both Content and Dice are all about progression, audience and fan experience, and high level technology in live events, and bringing the two together feels a very exciting moment for Liverpool’s gig goers. Some of the most iconic and state-of-the-art venues in the country are on the Dice portfolio, and Content feels like it fits perfectly alongside this esteemed list of UK venues… We fully believe Dice and their commitment to the venue will help us achieve our ambitions over this wonderful multi-year partnership."

The venue will also host the Liverpool Disco Festival, which revealed it will move to Content for its 10th anniversary edition on August 19. It is also home to Liverpool’s Bongo’s Bingo nights

For Content’s sold-out Eurovision Final watch-a-along on May 13, app users can sign up to the Dice Waiting List which gives fans the chance to enjoy events at a fair price without engaging in secondary resales.

Major investment into the venue's production includes a bespoke Adlib Audio sound system, an extensive lights and FX package, three LED video screens behind the stage and a large main bar.

Further programming will be announced soon, and fans can follow the venue on Dice to be alerted about upcoming shows.