Dice launches in Toronto and announces new hire Dave Lock

Dice has announced its launch in Toronto, marking its debut in Canada and furthering its expansion across North America.

This launch comes with the announcement of exclusive deals with partners including Collective Concerts, Toronto’s largest independent concert promoter that has worked with artists such as Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Fleet Foxes, Slowdive, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Big Thief, Broken Social Scene, Faye Webster and more. Dice has also signed deals with Transmit Presents, The Garrison, Baby G, Not Dead Yet, Soluna, Prepare The Ground, South Paw and more.

Alongside the launch, Dice has also announced Dave Lock, director of venue & promoter partnerships, as its first Canadian hire. Lock has had over 15 years of experience working in the music industry in Toronto.

In August, Dice raised a $65 million funding round led by Music, which has aided the company’s geographical expansion in North America and globally. Dice’s debut in Canada also follows Scotland, Liverpool and Miami as newer regions, as well as deals in Europe with institutions like Alexandra Palace and recent renewals with Troxy, amongst others.

“Toronto is the perfect stage for Dice's Canadian debut,” said Dice president Russ Tannen. “With our new partners, we can bring fans in Canada the shows they love with an easy, innovative and transparent ticketing experience that was designed for them.”

Collective Concerts added: “Collective Concerts is excited to partner with Dice as they expand into the Canadian market. Their commitment to fans, tech-forward approach, and love for independent music and culture made us an undeniable match.”

“After my introductory meeting with the Dice team, the first thing I thought was how much I wish we had Dice when I was going to shows in Toronto growing up. Their fan-first app and discovery features are game-changers that almost every promoter and venue owner I've worked with over the past 15 years have been asking for,” said Lock. “I’m thrilled to be leading Dice’s expansion into Canada and can't wait to see how this transforms an industry that has been in desperate need of innovation.”