Dice launches mobile merchandise shop for limited-run product drops

Dice is launching Merch On Dice, which allows artists to create limited edition product drops.

“We’ve built a beautiful direct-to-fan, mobile-only shopping experience specifically for live events, making it easy for fans to quickly order limited edition products that they can pick up at the venue or get delivered to their home,” said Phil Hutcheon, CEO of Dice.

Dice is partnering with merchandise specialists to offer the music industry a simpler way for artists and creators to reach their fanbase directly.

Central to the proposition is a zero-waste approach: Dice aims to eliminate the issue of unwanted stock by championing the scarcity principle. Artists will be able to run exclusive, limited-run product drops in the lead up to a show which will only be available to fans attending the artist’s live shows and livestreams.

Within the Dice app, fans will be able to quickly order limited edition artist products, receive notifications and updates in the run-up to the gig, and have the option to get their product in advance or skip the queues at the venue.

Hutcheon added: “In an increasingly virtual world, the need for physical memories are more important than ever. The success of live streams has propelled the demand for limited edition, rarer apparel, in particular. Merchandise will always have a deeply emotional draw on fans – it’s intrinsic to the live experience - and we want to make it better. We’re bringing artists and fans closer through merch on Dice.”