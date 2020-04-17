Dice launches new TV function as focus shifts to livestreaming

Dice has announced the launch of a new TV function aimed at personalising livestreaming for users.

The Music Week Award-winning ticketing platform designed Dice TV to enable fans to discover and stream live music events and to allow artists to make sure their content finds audiences more effectively.

Dice TV kicks off with ReConnect, a 36-hour broadcast from Beatport. From 8pm tonight (April 17) fans will be able to make donations ahead of performances from Tiësto, Sofi Tukker and more.

Between April 24-26, Dice TV will stream a digital festival featuring performances from more than 100 acts and titled The Nations Room Service 2020. The event will be staged in partnership with Trap Nation and Chill Nation. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Pink Sweats, Channel Tres, Lolo Zouaï and more are set to perform.

Dice TV will encompass gigs, festivals and DJ sets, with fans able to buy tickets, make donations, invite and share events with other users. Artists, venues and promoters are encouraged to use Dice TV to connect directly with fans.

This will grow to be a long term solution for the industry Phil Hutcheon

Phil Hutcheon, Dice CEO said, “Our mission has always been to get people out more, but we can’t go out. However, artists have shown how important music and culture is to us all and they inspired us to adapt Dice to this new world. Dice is now truly global and can be accessed anywhere in the world. The simplicity of Dice and the discovery algorithms have been fine tuned for remote shows and we’re bringing personalised events for fans.

The move comes as the music industry navigates the coronavirus pandemic, which is hitting the live sector particularly hard.

“This is a crucial moment for the live industry to develop a sustainable ecosystem that helps creators and artists thrive,” said Hutcheon. “This is just the start, we have a dedicated team on Dice TV and this will grow to be a long term solution for the industry.”

See next week's Music Week for an in-depth report on the livestreaming boom.