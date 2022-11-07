Dice Live Award 2022 shortlist unveiled

The shortlist has been unveiled for the Dice Live Award 2022 - a celebration of the best live music act in the UK and Ireland.

The winner will be announced at the Dice Live Award event on Tuesday, November 22 at The Lower Third, part of Outernet’s brand new entertainment venue in central London.

The shortlist (below) has been decided by senior industry figures following testimonial input from promoters, venues, managers and labels, with Dice’s top fans voting to crown the winner.

Fred Again..

Gabriels

Obongjayar

Self Esteem

Shygirl (pictured)

The winner of the sixth Dice Live Award will join a prestigious line up of past winners (Dave, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Slowthai and Wolf Alice), who have gone on to headline major shows and be recognised by the BRIT Awards or Mercury Prize.

A selection of tickets are now available to fans on the Dice app.

In addition to the winner announcement on the night, the Dice Live Award will include a Ones To Watch 2023’ space, featuring live performances from three up-and-coming artists who are breaking through on the app:

• alt-R&B artist Amie Blu

• experimental rapper Bxks

• Ray Laurél, an artist looking to break “the boundaries of UK Pop”.

Dice will be supporting all three artists on the live music scene next year.

Andrew Foggin, global head of Music at Dice, said: “We’ve loved watching our shortlisted artists create unmissable live shows and memories for fans. Each artist has had an incredible year on the live front - Obongjayar and Self Esteem have seen amazing fan growth on Dice, Gabriels headlined our new partner venues Outernet and New Century, Shygirl sold out her first headline shows in the UK and Fred Again.. was immense on Boiler Room.

“We can’t wait to celebrate their talent on the night alongside performances from our Ones to Watch 2023, who are some of the most exciting artists set to break through on the live music scene next year.”

Click here to read our new interview with Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon.