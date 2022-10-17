Dice Live Award returns for 2022 including focus on breaking acts

The Dice Live Award is back for 2022

The annual event recognises the most exciting live music talent in the UK and Ireland. Previous winners include Little Simz (pictured), Dave, Slowthai, Loyle Carner and Wolf Alice.

The Dice Live Award takes place at Outernet London on Tuesday, November 22. In addition to the winner announcement, a Ones To Watch In 2023 space will feature live performances from a selection of up-and-coming artists who are breaking through on the Dice app.

The winner will be decided by senior industry figures, with testimonial input from promoters, venues, managers and labels.

The event will be held at The Lower Third, a Dice partner venue and one of Outernet’s brand new entertainment venues which occupies the former 12 Bar on Denmark Street. Tickets for the Dice Live Award are available via Dice.

With demand for events bouncing back from the pandemic, Dice now works with over 10,000 partners globally.

Phil Hutcheon, founder & CEO of Dice, is interviewed in the new issue of Music Week about the growth of the company and its plans.

Phil Hutcheon said: “I avoid Awards nights because they’re dull, formal and long. But Dice, right from the beginning, saw an opportunity to celebrate the best new live acts. The Dice Live Award is just about the artists. No dinner, no long speeches, no other awards… just an opportunity to recognise the brilliance of an artist who has truly broken through with amazing live performances. There’s nothing like it.”

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at Dice, added: “It’s the perfect time to bring back the Dice Live Award and champion the acts who are constantly reminding fans just how much we love live music. Being a great artist isn't only about creating music in a studio, but also having the charisma and talent to deliver performances that people will remember for years to come.”





